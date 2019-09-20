BLOUNTVILLE – Rogersville Middle School got off on the Tri Cities Airport exit expecting a tough ballgame. To Holston’s surprise, Rogersville took off like an airplane on the tarmac in the first half to defeat Holston Middle School 38-6 in Big 3 conference play.
Holston deferred after winning the coin flip and RMS elected to receive the ball. Starting from the Warrior’s 40- yard line, RMS would just need two plays to take a lead they would never lose. An illegal block cost the Warriors a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Backed up, RMS quarterback Isacc Chandler took to the airways and found Nick Matroni for a 36 yard touchdown two plays later. The 2pt play failed leaving the score at 6-0 early on.
RMS’s kickoff scudded to the opposing 40 yard line before being recovered by Holston. The Eagles would try to match the Warriors playing style with no success. After an incompletion, Lucas Jarnagin would cause chaos in the backfield with a sack of the quarterback. Only taking off 10 seconds of the clock, Holston was forced to punt on 4th down.
The ground and pound attack of RMS showed back up in the second possession. Starting from their own 36, RMS marched 64 yards in 5 plays for the second score of the game. Matroni, Drew Gibson, and Kalija Sexton would batter the opposing defense with powerful runs into the red zone. On second and goal from the 4 yard line, Matroni would take the end around for another Warrior touchdown. Chandler just missed HL Charles on the 2pt try leaving the score 12-0.
A deeper kick forced Holston to start their second possession in Warrior’s territory. Without success, Holston continued to try and pass on the ruthless defense. On second down, Holston’s quarterback was hit as he was passing. Drew Gibson was right on the spot and picked off one of five interceptions for RMS on the night.
The Warriors capitalized on the short field and scored another touchdown two plays later. Gibson’s run of 14 yards into the Holston red zone set up an 11 yard score by Logan Colbert. Matroni would dive over the goal line for the extra 2 points extending the RMS lead to 20-0 before the flip of the field.
Changing sides of the field sometimes changes the momentum of the game, just not in this game. RMS would continue to show their dominance on defense in the second quarter. Holston got backed up on first down. Behind the chains again, Holston elected to launch another pass toward an open receiver. He was not open too long before Matroni undercut the slant route and intercepted the pass. He broke two tackles on his way to scoring the first of two defensive touchdowns on the night. RMS failed on the 2 pt conversion but the lead was extended to 26-0 early in the second stanza.
The defense did not let up on the ensuing drive. Starting from the Warrior 40, Holston managed to pick up a few yards on first and second down. Facing 4th and long, Holston elected to punt. RMS fumbled the return giving Holston the ball at midfield.
Elisha Tipton intercepted the first pass from scrimmage and returned it 15 yards into Eagle territory. Sexton would power his way through the line and break open for what looked to be a touchdown. Putting his teammates before himself, Sexton would step out of bounds at the 1 yard line to set up a scoring opportunity for Josh Lawson. Lawson, playing after losing his grandmother unexpectedly the week before, tried to pile into the end zone but a holding call negated the play. Therefore, RMS had to bring back the passing attack with Dillon Hurd and Matroni. Matroni would catch Chandler’s ball at the 7 and scoot into the end zone for the final score of the first half. The 2 pt failed leaving the score at 32-0 at halftime.
The second half started the same way the first half ended. Holston received the ball and returned it to the 36 yard line. On 3rd and long, Holston’s quarterback dropped back for another pass. Ball hawk, Tipton, was there again for his second interception of the game.
Rogersville began to drive the ball again before a fumbled snap turned the ball back over to the Eagles. Playing with their backs against the wall, Holston attempted trickery.
Sexton messed up the whole play by rattling the cage of the receiver causing the ball to come loose. Sammie Augusta scooped up the ball on the 14 yard line and made a defender miss on his way to his first middle school touchdown pushing the score out to 38-0 early in the third.
The rest of the game was used to get youth in the game on offense and defense for the Warriors. Playing as a leader, Matroni picked off one more pass before being removed from the game. The entire defense, led by Lawson with 5 tackles on the night, held Holston to just 13 total yards and 6 turnovers on the night.
RMS finished with 145 rushing yards and 152 passing yards for a well balanced attack.
Tusday, RMS traveled to Church Hill to take on the Church Hill Middle School Panthers in the middle school’s version of the “Hawkins County Super Bowl.”
RMS got the best of the feeder school battle, 28-8, to improve to 6-1 and take sole possession of second place in the Area 1-AA Big 5 Conference standings.
