ROGERSVILLE – Four area middle schools will celebrate the start of the 2020 season with the Hawkins County Middle School Classic baseball tournament at Cherokee High School Saturday.
This season’s tournament has a different format than last year’s, new CHS baseball coach Todd Pait said.
“They’ve usually done it like a round-robin style. I’ve decided to do it tournament style. We’ve got four teams. It will be bragging rights for Hawkins County middle school,” Pait said.
Rogersville Middle School and Rogersville City School will tangle in the 10 a.m. opener, followed by Bulls Gap vs. Surgoinsville Middle.
“Then we’ll have a consolation, and then the winners will play,” Pait said. “It should be a fun day. I’m excited to see the kids who will be future Chiefs and future Volunteer guys.”
