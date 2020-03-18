ROGERSVILLE – Church Hill Middle School went 4-0, including a 6-0 victory over Rogersville Middle School in the title game, to win the Hawkins County Middle School Softball Tournament Saturday at Cherokee High School.

In pool play, Church Hill beat Bulls Gap, 8-0, then defeated Sullivan North, 7-3, to earn top seed and first-round bye in the playoff bracket.

The Lady Panthers then beat Sullivan North again, 4-1, to advance to the playoff bracket championship against RMS. North had beaten Bulls Gap in the first round, 10-3.

Rogersville Middle School took the long route to the title game.

The Lady Warriors lost both of its pool play games: 4-3 to Mosheim and 10-0 to Sullivan North, then had to beat Surgoinsville, 18-0, in a play-in game to claim the 6-seed in the playoff bracket.

There, the Lady Warriors beat 3-seed Cocke County, 6-3, then defeated 2-seed Mosheim, 4-1, before losing the 4-0 shutout to Church Hill in the championship game.

After beating RMS, 4-3, in pool play, Mosheim had beaten Cocke County, 4-2, to earn the 2-seed and first-round bye in the playoff bracket.

Surgoinsville lost its pool play games, 10-0 to Bulls Gap, and 16-0 to Cocke County.

Church Hill 6, RMS 0

Addyson Fisher had all the right stuff on Saturday night for the Lady Panthers, allowing no runs on one hit over five innings, while striking out nine in a 6-0 win over Rogersville Middle School.

Church Hill scored four runs in the first inning. The Lady Panthers’ big bats in the inning were a triple by Haley Russell, a single by Fisher, an error on a ball put in play by Bryleigh Salyers, and a double by Hadley Spears.

Kennedy Dishner took the loss for Rogersville Middle School. She lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out four and walking none.

The Lady Panthers racked up nine hits on the day. Fisher, Spears, and Russell each collected two hits to lead Church Hill.

Dishner went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Rogersville.

Church Hill 4, Sullivan North 1

The Lady Panthers won their second contest of the day against Sullivan North, 4-1, in playoff bracket play Saturday evening.

Addyson Fisher was credited with the victory for Church Hill Middle Panthers. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out nine.

Carigan took the loss for Sullivan North Middle School. She surrendered four runs on five hits over three and two-thirds innings.

Hadley Spears led Church Hill with two hits in two at bats.

Carigan went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Sullivan North in hits.

In the first inning, The Lady Panthers got their offense started with three runs. Bryleigh Salyers drove in two when she doubled.

RMS 4, Mosheim 1

Rogersville Middle School snagged a late lead and defeated Moshiem Middle School 4-1 in playoff bracket play Saturday night.

The game was tied at one with Rogersville Middle School batting in the top of the fifth when RMS rallied. Cierra Laster was hit by a pitch to lead things off. She took second and third on wild pitches. Alexis Lamb then drew a walk.

Leah Lipe singled to right on a 2-2 count, scoring Laster and sending Lamb to third.

Lipe and Lamb executed a double-steal with Lamb taking home.

Lipe was then picked off second during an at-bat by Kaitlyn Pierson, which ended with a walk. One out later, Pierson scored on a double by Lauren Winegar.

Kennedy Dishner took the win for Rogersville Middle School. She surrendered one run on two hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero.

Lauren Winegar led the Lady Warriors with two hits in three at bats.

RMS 6, Cocke County 3

Rogersville Middle School took the lead late and defeated Cocke County Middle School, 6-3, on Saturday afternoon in first-round playoff bracket action.

The game was tied at three with Rogersville Middle School batting in the top of the fourth when Lauren Winegar doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Rogersville Middle School earned the victory despite allowing the Lady Red to score three runs in the third inning.

In the first inning, the Lady Warriors got their offense started when Winegar grounded out, scoring one run.

Cocke County Middle School knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the third inning.

Kennedy Dishner took the win for Rogersville Middle School. She allowed two hits and three runs over four innings, striking out eight.

Dishner also led Rogersville Middle School with two hits in three at bats.

The Lady Red stole four bases.

RMS 18, Surgoinsville 0

Kennedy Dishner hurled a perfect game to lead Rogersville Middle School past Surgoinsville Saturday afternoon.

Jada Davis collected four hits in five at bats to help lead the Lady Warriors to victory. Davis singled in the first, doubled in the second, singled twice in the third as RMS notched eight runs in the inning.

Rogersville Middle School’s big bats were led by Davis, Cierra Laster, Keircee Manis, Aniyah Bandy, Erika Burson, and Kylie Jarnigan, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Dishner got the win for Rogersville. She allowed no hits or runs over three innings, striking out seven and walking none. Dishner struck out Tiffany Nelson to end the game.

Jordan Colley took the loss for Surgoinsville Middle School. She went three innings, allowing 18 runs on 15 hits.

Rogersville collected 15 hits. Davis, Lauren Winegar, and Jarnigan all collected multiple hits for Rogersville. Winegar and Davis each managed four hits to lead Rogersville Middle. The Lady Warriors didn’t commit a single error in the field. Kaitlyn Peirson had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.

Bulls Gap 10, Surgoinsville 0

Madison Jones didn’t allow a single run as Bulls Gap defeated Surgoinsville 10-0 in a pool play game Saturday morning. Jones allowed just one hit.

Jones led the Bulls Gap to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine and walking one.

Jordan took the loss for Surgoinsville. She surrendered ten runs on ten hits over three and a third innings, striking out five.

Bulls Gap totaled ten hits in the game. Jones, Timber Seals, Smith, and Kasie Bowman all collected multiple hits for Bulls Gap.

In the first inning, Bulls Gap got their offense started with four runs, adding three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to end the game.

Jones led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits in three at bats. Bulls Gap tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Jones led the way with four.

Jacie Begley went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Surgoinsville.

Church Hill 7, Sullivan North 3

The Lady Panthers fired up the offense in the first inning with three runs in Church Hill’s other pool play victory.

Bryleigh Salyers drove in two with two hits. Abigail Fisher had two hits and scored twice

Addyson Fisher led the Lady Panthers to victory in the circle. She lasted two and a third innings, allowing no hits and one run while striking out five. Hadley Spears threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Lori Carigan took the loss for Sullivan North Middle School. She went four innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Lady Panthers socked one home run on the day. Chelsea Sanders had an inside-the-park homer in the third inning that scored her and Salyers.

Sullivan North 10, RMS 0

The Lady Raiders scored 10 runs on seven hits in three innings, while holding RMS to two hits. The Lady Warriors also committed four errors in the run-shortened pool-play game.

Kennedy Dishner and Lauren Winegar got RMS’s hits.

Mosheim 4, RMS 3

The Lady Warriors fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 4-3 loss to Moshiem Middle School in Saturday’s 9 a.m. pool play opener on the JV field.

Rogersville Middle School lost despite out-hitting Moshiem Middle School 5-1.

Moshiem Middle School opened up scoring in the first inning. An error scored two runs for Moshiem Middle School.

Kennedy Dishner took the loss for Rogersville Middle School Warriors. She lasted five innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out ten and walking one.

Dishner also went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead RMS in hits.

Church Hill 8, Bulls Gap 0

Church Hill scored seven runs in the second inning, while Saige Fields and Hadley Spears shut down Bulls Gap on one hit and eight strikeouts in the Lady Panthers’ 8-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the pool play opener on the varsity field.

All five of the batters retired by Fields struck out. Three of the four outs recorded by Spears were strikeouts. Madison Vale got Bulls Gap’s lone hit.

Church Hill’s Addyson Fisher and Chelsea Sanders collected two hits apiece – a double and single for each. Fisher also drove in two runs.