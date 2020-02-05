KINGSPORT – Boones Creek put the defensive clamps on Bulls Gap early and kept the Bulldogs from getting going as the Black Bears captured a 39-21 victory Monday in the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Class A boys basketball tournament at John Sevier Middle School.
The Black Bears spotted Bulls Gap an Andres Moncier post-up basket one minute into the game, then held the Bulldogs scoreless the next 6:15 of the game in building an 8-2 lead, keyed by Tim McGonigle’s two three-pointers.
Noah Seals came off the bench for the Bulldogs and hit a three with 4:45 left in the first half to end the drought and close the margin to 8-5.
A baseline drive by Moncier further closed the gap to 8-7 with 4:04 in the second, but Boones Creek went on a 5-0 run to take a 13-7 lead.
Elisha Jones’ three with 1:23 left in the second quarter ended the first-half scoring and pulled the ‘Dawgs to within 13-10 at the break.
A jumper by Aiden Riner to start the second half lifted the Black Bears to a 15-10 lead. Moncier answered with a drive to trim the lead back to three, 15-12, but Boones Creek put the Bulldogs in another drought, going on a 7-1 run to take a 22-13 lead.
Jones snapped the run with a three-pointer at the 1:13 mark of the third, but a drive by Nick Lowitzke pushed Boones Creek’s lead back to eight, 24-16, to close the third quarter.
The Black Bears opened the fourth with a 5-0 spurt – a three by Henry Hamlin and two free throws by Riner – to open up a 29-16 lead.
Jones’ third three-pointer of the game temporarily stopped the Boones Creek run and cut the lead to 10, 29-19, but the Bears forced turnovers and converted four straight layups to ignite a 10-2 run to close the game.
Lowitzke and McGonigle led Boones Creek with 10 pointe apiece.
Jones and Moncier led Bulls Gap with nine points each.
Saturday, First round Bulls Gap 43, Providence 40 (OT)
Elisha Jones hit 3-of-4 free throws in overtime while teammate Bryce Elliott hit a three as the Bulldogs beat Providence, 43-40, Saturday at John Sevier Middle School to advance to the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Class A boys basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs held a slim, 16-14 lead heading into halftime, thanks to 7-of-11 free throw shooting, including 4-of-4 by Jones.
Providence opened up a 29-24 lead in the third quarter, keyed by three 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth as they continued to shoot well from the line. Jones was 2-of-2 in the quarter, while Moncier sank 4-of-6. The Bulldogs hit 19-of-26 for the game.
Jones led Bulls Gap with 14 points, including 9-of-10 from the line, while Moncier scored 12, including 8-of-11 from the stripe. Elliott added 10, including two 3-pointers.
