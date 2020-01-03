CARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Caryville man has been charged with violations related to illegally killing an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell Co.
On Dec. 30, TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow charged Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville, with five violations after he reportedly admitted to illegally killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
Charges include: Hunting Big Game in Closed Season, Hunting Without a License, Hunting without Hunter Education, Illegal Take of Big Game, and Failure to Retrieve Game on a WMA. Wildlife Officers also seized a high-powered rifle from the defendant who is scheduled to appear in Campbell Co. General Sessions Court on Feb. 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Doney was identified as a suspect by members of the general public after the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the NWTF offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the responsible person(s).
On Dec. 23, TWRA Elk Biologist Brad Miller responded to a call about a dead cow elk on the NCWMA in Campbell Co. The animal was found lying in a food plot approximately a half-mile west of Red Ash Baptist Church in Caryville.
He says the elk was wearing a GPS collar designated “Cow #15” as part of a 3-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.
Miller also says there were no obvious signs of trauma or disturbance in the field, but blood was leaking from the elk’s nostrils and a scavenger had consumed a portion of one hindquarter. He also says the animal appeared to have died approximately 48 hours earlier.
The carcass was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy that concluded that the animal has been shot. A bullet was recovered and analyzed.
Illegally killing an elk in Tennessee is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by not more than 11 months, 29 days in jail and up to a $2,500 fine. In addition, any person convicted of illegally killing an elk without antlers may be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,500.
