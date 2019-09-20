ROGERSVILLE – In her third year as head coach and fourth with the team, Lisa Kirkpatrick likes how her 2019 Cherokee cross country team is shaping up.
Leading the way, of course, is her son, Austin Kirkpatrick, who is coming off an injury and gunning a return trip to the state cross country meet, in which he’s qualified for three straight years, medaling in 2017 when he covered the 5K Percy Warner State Park course in 16:28.61.
“I haven’t been running this summer, so hopefully I’ll be able to make state again this year, PR and get down in the 15’s (15-minute range),” he said. “I was down for about two months.”
Austin tore his labrum doing the pole vault earlier this year.
“I want to have a strong season and get ready for my college career,” said Kirkpatrick, who plans to run cross country and track in college. “I like both sports. They’re both fun. I just love them both.”
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), Charleston Southern, Mississippi College and East Tennessee State University have already expressed interest in the talented runner.
While he hated missing the training time this summer, Kirkpatrick said the layoff might have had the side benefit of rest and recovery – physical and mental.
“Rest mentally is a good thing with this senior season coming up,” he said. “We’ll see what it does to me.”
So far, so good. Kirkpatrick skipped a couple of Cherokee’s early-season meets, then took a light run in the Victor Ashe Park Fall Classic Aug. 31 in Knoxville, placing third in 17:18.05.
“He ran, but he didn’t run full out because he’s still coming back from his labrum surgery,” Lisa Kirkpatrick said. “He came in third overall, but he was just pacing himself.”
At the Cherokee Classic Sept. 7 in Knoxville, Kirkpatrick shaved 22 minutes off his 5K time, finishing the race in 16:56.30.
Kirkpatrick is one of Cherokee’s two seniors, along with team veteran Chloe Cooper.
“Chloe just loves to run,” said Lisa Kirkpatrick, who has some help this year.
Assisting Lisa Kirkpatrick with coaching this season is Casey Houck.
“It’s good having somebody to work with to help balance the team when they’re growing like it is,” Kirkpatrick said.
They have a young team overall.
“Noah Elkins, Gabe Lyons and Jessica Rawlings are juniors,” Kirkpatrick said. “Everybody else are sophomores and freshmen. We have a very new team with a lot of new runners.”
Newcomers include Atley Antrican, sophomore Emily Aviles and Rawlings.
“Atley has never really run,” Kirkpatrick said. “This is Emily’s and Jessica’s first year doing anything as far as running.
“I’m looking to see good things out of Atley, too. This is her first year running this kind of distance. From her first meet to her second meet, she PR’ed by four minutes,” she said.
Two freshmen girls will figure prominently this season – and beyond: Neyla Price and Landry Russell, little sister of Cherokee legend, Harper Russell, who qualified for state cross country meets and medaled in the 800-meter run in the state track meet in May and is now attending LMU.
“Landry and Neyla are two freshman girls, but have a lot of experience,” Kirkpatrick said. They have already had strong performances in early-season meets. At the Panther Creek All-Comers Meet Sept. 3, Price placed sixth in a time of 24:17.20. Russell was 10th in a time of 25:46.78.
At last weekend’s Fender Farm Cross Country Carnival, Russell ran 21:50.2, while Price finished in 22:21.9. (See page A9)
“They are elite girls. I hope they stay healthy for their high school careers because I expect really big things with those two,” Kirkpatrick said. “They’ve been running for a while. They are our more experienced runners.
“The girls should do well at conference, as well. At Panther Creek, I asked the girls to run easy because I wanted them to get to know the trail because that’s where conference is,” she said.
“Taking it kind of easy, the girls still finished third and 10th,” Kirkpatrick said.
Henry Brooks, 29th at Victor Ashe in 18:40.06, figures to have a strong season, as does Jesse Foster. Foster was Cherokee’s top runner at Panther Creek, placing 47th in a time of 23:54.02.
Tucker Houck and Noah Elkins also competed at Panther Creek and continue to improve, as well.
“The boys look promising,” Coach Kirkpatrick said. “I’m hoping for a good conference finish because we’ve got a lot of strong runners with Austin, Henry and Jesse. Tucker and Noah have a lot of drive to get better.”
Gabe Lyons joins the team from ROTC.
“Gabe has run just one meet for me, but he looks to be a good runner,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve got a group from ROTC who are doing running to do better in ROTC.
“They’ve done really good so far,” she said. “The team should do really well this year.”
