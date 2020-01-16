JOHNSON CITY – Cherokee’s girls bowling team rolled over Greeneville, 20-7, in the Region 1 final Wednesday at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City and will host Region 2 runner-up, Sevier County, in the sectional 12:30 p.m. Saturday at East End Lanes with a berth in the state bowling tournament on the line.
“I really couldn’t be any happier with the girls, undefeated in our house and we’ve won the region the last three years,” Cherokee head bowling coach Brad Whitson said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
“The girls performed great,” Cherokee girls bowling coach Tara Cuthrell added. “They came out and you can tell they wanted to win. They’re excited about going to sectionals Saturday. We’ll be hosting it at East End Lanes.”
Cherokee won the first game, 6-2. The Lady Chiefs (Haley Taylor, Shelby Cuthrell, Autumn Large and Shelbie Garrison) won 4-2 in individual matches and the 2 bonus points for Game 1 total pin fall, 887 to 715.
In Game 2, the teams split the six head-to-head matchups, 3-3 (with wins by Garrison, Hannah Bledsoe and Laura Andrews) and Cherokee getting the 2 points for pin total, 915-767, for a 5-3 Game 2 advantage.
Cherokee took Game 3, 6-2, with a 4-2 individual advantage and 2-point pin total advantage, 844-721. Cuthrell, Bledsoe, Andrews and Garrison picked up the individual wins and the Lady Chiefs got the three bonus points for match total pin fall, 2,646 to 2,203.
“We knew we had a strong team and they came out and performed,” Cuthrell said.
By virtue of being regional runner-up, Greeneville, which beat Dobyns-Bennett, 21-6, in the semifinals earlier Wednesday, will travel to a Region 2 site in the sectionals Saturday.
Boys Region Tournament
Greeneville’s boys won the boys Region 1 championship, defeating Dobyns-Bennett, 18-9. Green Devil David Painter bowled a near-perfect 299 in the opening game to spark a rousing start by Greeneville, which had advanced to the final by defeating Chuckey-Doak, 16-11, in the first round earlier.
Greeneville will host a state sectional Monday, while D-B will travel to a Region 2 host.
Dobyns-Bennett got to the regional final by beating the Cherokee boys, 16-11, in the region first round Wednesday.
In the first game, the Indians won 4-2 in individual matchups (Zed Teaster and Jesse Gladson won for the Chiefs) and 972-873 in total pins for a 6-2 win.
In game 2, D-B beat Cherokee 4-2 in the individual matches (Grayson Dobbs and Hunter Price won for the Chiefs) and 1,058-972 in pins for another 6-2 advantage for a 12-4 lead and big lead in total pin fall.
“D-B got out to a real big, early lead,” Whitson said. “I pressured the boys and they responded. They took five out of the last six games and won total pins on the third game.”
Cherokee took the third game, 7-1, as the Chiefs (Teaster, Gladson, Dobbs, Price, and Swade Barbour) won 5-1 individually with 2 points for pin total, 1,057-1,002.
“They bowled excellent the last game,” Whitson said. “I couldn’t ask for any better. They came back hard-charging. They just fell a few points short overall.”
D-B got the three bonus points for the match total pin fall advantage of 3,032 to 2,902 to make the match’s final score, 16-11.
“That’s what cost us, was total pins through the match,” Whitson said.
Teaster had a strong match (159, 191, 207) as did Gladson (173, 169, 220). Having strong individual days for D-B were Isaac Minton (197, 168, 225), Xavier Williams (171, 219, 182) and Carson Bellamy, who eclipsed 200 twice, 220 and 205.
Whitson likes the future possibilities of his youthful boys team.
“They are extremely young,” Whitson said. “I’ve got two seniors, two freshmen, two juniors, and the rest sophomores.”
“And our seniors, this was just their first year bowling,” Cuthrell added.
“I’ve got two or three good eighth graders coming on that have been bowling for a while to fill the senior spots,” Whitson said. “So, we’ll be hard to handle for the next couple of years. This is just a growing year. They’re all young and just learning how to get together and bowl as a team.”
“We were fortunate enough to have a mature boys team the last two years, but we lost a lot of seniors last year. They worked it out this year. They did all right,” Whitson said.
Right now, youth league is all that is available for bowlers before reaching high school in Hawkins County. Whitson and Cuthrell would like to see a feeder program developed in middle school like other sports.
“We have a youth league that we get from, and that’s all Hawkins County, open to anybody,” Whitson said. “We are talking about getting middle school – like Church Hill Middle School, City School, Middle School, Surgoinsville, Bulls Gap get teams up and try to get them as early as we can.”
“We would see a huge difference if we had a middle school program,” Cuthrell said.
All-Conference teams announced
Five Lady Chiefs and three boys team members were announced as All-Conference Team members Wednesday.
Laura Andrews (Team MVP), Shelbie Garrison, Shelby Cuthrell, Autumn Large and Alyssa Haun were named All Conference girls from Cherokee.
Named to the All-Conference boys team from the Chiefs were Zed Teaster (Team MVP), Jesse Gladson and Hunter Price.
