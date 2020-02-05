Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.