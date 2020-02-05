KINGSPORT – Surgoinsville Middle School’s girls team and Rogersville City School’s boys team were eliminated from the Section 1 Class A basketball tournaments Saturday at John Sevier Middle School.
Sulphur Springs 41, Surgoinsville 30
The Lady Eagles struggled offensively in the first half.
“We weren’t in a flow on offense and weren’t shooting well,” said SMS girls coach Stephen Wells. “The other team had two (Ferguson and Phillips) that made a lot of jump shots. We really struggled the second quarter.”
Ferguson (9) and Phillips (8) scored all 17 of Sulphur Springs’ first-half points. Surgoinsville was held to nine, five by Jordyn Sizemore and four by Jacie Begley.
“We came out pressing in the third quarter and went from 10 points down to one point down, but couldn’t get over the hump to take the lead,” Wells said.
Ava Jackson scored seven of the Lady Eagles’ 12, third-quarter points.
“Ava Jackson was a beast this quarter with offensive rebounds and put-backs,” Wells said.
SMS pulled to within 24-21 heading into the fourth period, but Sulphur Springs outscored the Lady Eagles, 17-9, in the quarter as Ferguson sank eight foul shots in the period.
“They pulled away in the fourth after some free throws and jump shots so we had to start fouling and they made their free throws,” Wells said.
Ferguson scored 24 points for Sulphur Springs, including 13 from the free throw line. Phillips added 15.
Sizemore scored 11, Begley had 10, and Jackson nine for Surgoinsville.
University School 36, Rogersville City 29
Rogersville City School led most of the game but scored only seven points in the fourth quarter and fell to the Junior Buccaneers, 36-29, Saturday in the first round of the Section 1 Class A boys basketball tournament.
Colten McLain scored 15 to lead the Warriors.
