JONESBOROUGH – Volunteer gave David Crockett a run for its money Friday night but couldn’t maintain it in the second half as the Pioneers downed the Falcons, 67-47, in Big 7 Conference boys basketball play at Crockett.
Mike Poe’s upstart Falcons – with two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup – jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter lead before being tied 34-34 at halftime, held a 37-36 advantage early in the third quarter.
But Volunteer went cold in the third period. The Falcons got decent shots, but nothing seemed to fall.
The Falcons also committed numerous turnovers, careless passes which Crockett converted to easy Pioneer buckets as Crockett closed the third quarter on an 18-0 run.
David Crockett (8-2, 2-0 in the Big 7 Conference) outscored the Falcons 31-10 over the final quarter and a half.
Mack Hensley led Crockett with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Donta Hackler, Dawson Wagner and Mason Britton scored 10 points apiece.
The Falcons (5-7, 0-2) were led by freshman Bradin Minton’s 12 points.
