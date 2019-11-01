ERWIN – An early Falcons lead proved to be too much for the Blue Devil football team to overcome as they hosted Volunteer on a very rainy evening at Gentry Stadium last Friday.
After forcing the Blue Devils to punt on the first possession of the game, Volunteer (3-6) needed only four plays to march down the field and into the end zone. The Falcons’ first touchdown was a 12-yard run by Peyton Derrick. Dawson Dykes then converted the extra point and the visitors held a 7-0 lead with six minutes to play in the first quarter.
“I thought we came out extremely flat to start the game, and it ended up costing us,” Blue Devil head coach Drew Rice said of the Oct. 25 contest. “We can’t dig ourselves into a hole like that, especially against a 5A football team.”
The Falcons added two touchdowns in the second quarter as the rain began to come down even harder. They took a 14-0 lead when quarterback Garrison Barrett hit Derrick on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Volunteer then took a 20-0 lead when Derrick broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run with less than one minute to play in the first half.
The Blue Devils started their ensuing possession at Volunteer’s 40-yard line thanks to a 42-yard kickoff return by Evan Huff. On first down, Kody Lewis broke free and scored the Blue Devils’ first touchdown of the game. Miquel Vasquez converted the extra point and UCHS went into halftime trailing 20-7.
The rain put a damper on the UCHS passing game, particularly in the first half.
“(Quarterback) Brock (Thompson) was limited from where he hurt his leg in the West Greene game,” Rice said. “He’s a competitor, and really toughed it out for us though. The rain was pretty consistent the entire game, so when it’s constantly soaking the ball, it makes it really difficult to throw the ball downfield.”
After a Blue Devil fumble, Volunteer reclaimed a 20-point lead in the third quarter when Cameron Johnson rushed from three yards out. The Falcons led 27-7 with around eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils fumbled again on their next possession, but took the ball back when Bryson Peterson snagged an interception and returned the ball to midfield. After a penalty backed the Blue Devils up, Lewis broke free for a 39-yard gain. A few plays later, he found the end zone again. Vasquez’s extra point brought UCHS within striking distance, 27-14, with around three minutes to play in the third quarter.
However, Volunteer quickly responded. This time scoring on a 54-yard pass from Barrett to Derrick. The Falcons led 34-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Throughout the game, the physical play and speed of Volunteer had an impact.
“That’s why we scheduled them,” Rice said. “5A football is a physical brand of football that isn’t always played in our league. We made this schedule the way it is to help us win playoff games. Hopefully playing against a bigger team like that will help us down the final stretch here.”
The Blue Devils got within striking distance again, 34-21, in the fourth quarter when Lewis scored from 26 yards out. But, once again Volunteer responded – this time on a 2-yard carry by Johnson. The Falcons led 41-21 with seven minutes to play in the game. Although UCHS would score again – on a seven-yard carry by Lewis – the lead proved to be too much. The Falcons won the game, 41-28.
“We got within striking distance a couple of times, but that 20-0 start was just too much to overcome,” Rice said.
Playing from behind also proved difficult in the poor conditions.
“We were still in the ball game in the fourth quarter, but the weather conditions certainly weren’t ideal to score a lot of points in a short amount of time,” Rice said. “I did think we fought until the end though. Our guys woke up after we got down like that and we started playing like we were capable of. I was proud of the relentlessness we showed.”
The rain was a factor in the game, according to Rice.
“It certainly hampered our offense,” Rice said of the wet conditions. “We certainly had some uncharacteristic turnovers. They had to play in it the weather too, so I don’t think we can use that as an excuse.”
The Blue Devils had four turnovers in the loss.
“We just have to take care of the ball,” Rice said. “We know the weather made it tough to do, but that’s the difference in winning and losing a football game like that. … Our turnovers came at awful times. We put our defense in some bad spots with field position because of them. ”
Penalties also hurt the Blue Devils against the Falcons. UCHS was called for nine penalties, while Volunteer was called for four.
“We were sloppy at times for sure,” Rice said of his team’s play. “We just weren’t ready to play for whatever reason. I know this week (Johnson County) is something our guys have been waiting on all year, but we cannot overlook anyone.”
Rice said he was pleased with how his team kept trying to get back in the game.
“I thought all our guys fought,” he added “Sloppy play aside, nobody quit, and that would be an easy game to mail it in early on. We have grown up a lot in those situations compared to years past.”
Volunteer was set to travel to Cocke County to close its season Friday (Nov. 1), while the Blue Devils were playing their final game of the regular season against Johnson County in Mountain City.
