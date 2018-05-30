NASHVILLE — — Special fishing events are being held this spring and summer across the state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters.

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. For a list of events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the For Anglers section. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Tennessee will host its 2018 Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 9. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport, especially children to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational option. Numerous events are schedule for Free Fishing Day.

In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 15).

