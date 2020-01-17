SURGOINSVILLE – Jacie Begley scored 12 points and the Surgoinsville defense kept the clamps on Rogersville City School in the Lady Eagles’ 31-17 victory Tuesday night at SMS.
Both teams battled hard in what was a defensive struggle during the first half, which ended with Surgoinsville ahead, 11-8.
The Lady Eagles upped the intensity in the third quarter, disrupting the Lady Warriors offense and contesting passing lanes leading to numerous turnovers and fast breaks for SMS.
The Lady Eagles outscored RCS in the third quarter, 14-2, to take command of the game, 25-10.
Surgoinsville was able to keep the Lady Warriors at bay down the stretch.
Besides Begley’s 12, Surgoinsville got six points from Ava Jackson and five from Jordan Sizemore.
RCS was led by Ava Morgan’s six and five from Jasmyn Villa.
