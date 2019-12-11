ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee struggled offensively all night, ultimately falling to the visiting Pioneers, 60-52, in Cherokee’s home opener Friday.
Cherokee junior Breiydon Gilliam scored three baskets in the first three minutes, his pull-up jumper at the 4:59 mark pulling the Chiefs to within 7-6.
But Crockett scored the next nine points to take a 10-point lead, prompting a Cherokee timeout, and the Pioneers closed the quarter on a 14-3 run for a 21-9 lead.
Unable to sustain an offensive attack most of the contest, the Chiefs could never get back into it, trailing David Crockett by double figures most of the game,
“We can’t get down 10 early to anybody in our conference,” Cherokee coach Trey Fields said. “We have the depth, but we don’t have the size.”
Crockett’s balanced attack – led by Donta Hackler’s 12 and Prince Kollie’s nine points – proved too much for the Chiefs (3-5, 0-2 in the Big 7) to control.
“We did an excellent job in some areas defensively getting to areas we wanted to be and they just threw it up and 5 (Hackler) or 21 (Kollie) would come make a play,” Fields said. “But that’s a product of not having pressure on the basketball and not watching the ball.”
Crockett (6-2, 1-0) outscored Cherokee 17-10 in the second to take a 38-19 halftime lead, then built the lead to as much as 22 late in the third quarter.
“We’ve got to score the basketball,” Fields said. “When you get it inside the paint and you get it a foot from the rim, you’ve got to score the basketball. That’s partially my fault.
“We’re going to have two really good days of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re going to get tougher. That’s one thing we’re going to have to do, and score the basketball,” he said.
It wasn’t for lack of effort.
“We’re trying,” Fields said. “From a defensive standpoint, the effort’s there. That’s the frustrating part about it. The effort’s there, but whenever you get steals and stops, you’ve got to be able to convert. Until we do that, we’re going to struggle.”
Two free throws by Mack Hensley gave the Pioneers a 58-39 lead with 3:22 to play. The Chiefs then showed how effective they can be, closing the game’s final two minutes with a 13-2 spurt, including nine points by Gilliam, who hit a three with :32 left, then drew a foul beyond the arc and hit 3-of-3 free throws with :02 to go, then hit another three right before the buzzer to close the gap to 60-52.
“Our goal is to hold people below 60 points and we got them right at 60 tonight,” Fields said. “The problem was we could only score 43 or whatever, 52, we hit that three at the buzzer.
“Until we can get to where we can score 65, it’s going to be hard for us. But we’re getting there. They’re growing each and every day. They’re competing. That’s the whole thing. They’re fun to watch. They play really hard, every one of them,” Fields said.
Gilliam led Cherokee with 16. Andrew Cope and Jason Sattler added 11 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.