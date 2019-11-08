ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Warriors hosted the Mosheim Indians to open the 2019-20 basketball season. The jv boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys all participated in conference play Monday night.
Mosheim opened the trio of games with a victory over Warriors in JV boys play, but the rest of the night was all RMS.
JV Boys Mosheim-45 RMS- 37
Mosheim would jump out to a commanding 13-0 lead minutes after tip off. Mosheim did not miss a shot until their sixth attempt. Rogersville would chip away at the lead throughout the remainder of the game but the early deficit was too much to overcome. RMS would eventually run out of time and lose by a margin of .
Lucas Williams carried his team in the first half with a couple of steals and breakaway layups. Williams poured in 5 of his 8 points in the first two quarters. Braxton Markham led the Warriors with 10 first half points and 16 total in the game. Gabe Catron contributed 3 and 5 respectfully for 8 points on the night. Miles Henley shot 1-2 from the charity strip for his lone point.
Varsity Girls — RMS 39 Mosheim 26
The Lady Warriors and Lady Indians battled in a closely contested ballgame. Each team went shot for shot matching their scores and a 9-7 battle at the end of the first quarter buzzer. In the first, RMS used a balanced attack to score nine points led by Lilly Henley with 3. In the second quarter Matazja Goins came off the bench on fire. She helped the Warriors stretch out their first half lead while knocking down 3 out of 4 three pointers scoring 9 of her game-high 13 points in the first half. Goins spark ignited another player, Kaitlyn Pierson who contributed 4. Faith Yogley and Abby Cox each scored seven to keep Mosheim within reach at 24-15 at the halftime buzzer.
Both teams came out of the locker rooms to score 5 points apiece in the third stanza. Morgan Brown of Mosheim got in on the scoring with three. Goins continued to lead her team off the bench adding three points of her own in the third.
With the lead at 9, RMS applied more pressure to put the game out of reach. Henley would dial in four more points in the fourth quarter after sitting the majority of the third with foul trouble. Cupp and Josie Rasmussen continued to grab board after board to seal the victory for the Lady Warriors. RMS added 10 points to Mosheim’s 6 in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. Yogley’s 13 for Mosheim matched Goins for game-high in points but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Warriors walked away with a 39-26 victory.
Varsity Boys RMS-46 Mosheim -34
The main event of the evening was only close at the tip. From that point, RMS would utilize the inside/out game of HL Charles and Isacc Chandler. Charles scored eight of his nine points in the first half. Grabbing 14 rebounds on the night, HL finished the game one point shy of a double-double. Mosheim adjusted to the physical inside play of Charles and Kalija Sexton. That allowed, RMS point guard, Chandler to heat up from the outside. Chandler would pour in ten points in the first half shooting 3-5 from beyond the arc. RMS held a commanding 7 point lead at the half.
RMS picked up the pressure to begin the second half. Elisha Tipton had 4 steals that led to easy baskets by Sexton. In the second half, Kalija would score 15 of his game-high 18 points. Tipton would be rewarded for his defensive efforts and dropped in four points of his own. Dylan Stolzenbach got in on the scoring action late in the fourth for two points. RMS walked away with an easy 46-34 victory to open conference play
