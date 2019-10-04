CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s volleyball team completed its regular season on a high note with consecutive sweeps over Cherokee and David Crockett.
The Lady Falcons, who host the district volleyball tournament next week, won in three over Crockett Tuesday evening: 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
Match leaders were: Jersey Wines 11 kills and 15 digs; Raenah Barton 8 kills; Josie Stapleton 16 digs; Hope Bachman 11 digs; Emma Green 10 digs; Rylee Wines 11 assists; and Sydney Dobbs 9 assists.
Monday evening Volunteer celebrated Senior Night beating Cherokee in three: 25-19, 25-8, 25-15.
Match leaders were: Jersey Wines 10 kills and19 digs; Hope Bachman 14 digs; Emma Green & Josie Stapleton 10 digs each; Rylee Wines 18 assists; Sydney Dobbs 10 assists; and Raenah Barton 7 kills.
The 5-seed Lady Falcons open the district tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Volunteer against 4-seed Tennessee High. That match will be followed at 7 p.m. (approx.) by 3-seed Science Hill vs. 6-seed David Crockett.
The winner of the Lady Falcons’ opener returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. to play top-seed Dobyns-Bennett.
The Science Hill/Crockett winner will play Daniel Boone Tuesday after the D-B match. The losers of Monday’s matches are eliminated.
The tournament continues on Wednesday and concludes on Thursday.
