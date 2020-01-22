CHURCH HILL – Audrey Evans scored off an inbound pass with :04 remaining to lift Volunteer to a come-from-behind, 34-33 victory over Cherokee Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.
“It don’t get no better than that,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith. “This game, regardless if we were 0-25 and Cherokee was undefeated, or vice versa, this is like Duke and North Carolina. We’re right up and down the road.
“This game is going to be like that. It made it better for everyone. Everybody got their money’s worth tonight,” Smith said.
The Lady Falcons – who didn’t score for the first 11 minutes of the game – did not get a lead until going ahead 26-25 – for 15 seconds – on Kendra Huff’s three-pointer with 5:54 left in the game.
Gema Brooks’ two free throws gave Cherokee the lead back, 27-26, with 5:39 left, which Macy McDavid extended to 29-26 with two more foul shots at the 3:57 mark.
Kenady Knittel tied the game at 29-29 just 32 seconds later when she converted her third of four straight free throws.
Cherokee’s Lydia Alvis answered 10 seconds later with a layup to put the Lady Chiefs ahead, 31-29.
Thirteen seconds later, Huff connected on her third three-pointer of the quarter to put Volunteer back in front, 32-31, with 3:02 to play.
Five missed foul shots later – two by Cherokee and three by Volunteer – Cherokee’s McDavid drove for another layup to put the Lady Chiefs in front, 33-32, with 1:54 to go.
The score held up through another three missed free throws – the last two by Cherokee – and Volunteer called timeout with :29 left in the game.
Twice the Lady Falcons were stopped. Twice they got the ball back and called timeout.
On the third inbound play, Evans was found all alone under the basket and she scored.
“The first play, we tried to get Aliyah (Crawley) going to the basket,” Smith said. “She missed it. So, we decided we’re going to make Aliyah the decoy. My coaching staff drew it up.
“I have a great coaching staff, I love ‘em. All four of them are great and do great things. I let them take the board and they drew it up. I had faith in them like they had faith in me and it worked. We had Aliyah be the decoy. She came and set the screen and sealed. They doubled on Aliyah. Audrey came over and laid it up,” Smith said.
Evans couldn’t believe she was so open.
“That was crazy,” Evans said. “I was lucky that girl didn’t come over and catch that ball because I was a little nervous that she would. I really was surprised I was so open. I was like, I really better make this layup.”
Evans, who hit it, no problem, said playing the junior varsity game earlier helped stamp out any butterflies she may have had.
“It helped a lot,” she said. “I think once I start playing and get used to the crowd that’s already here, once more start coming it’s like, whatever, no big deal.”
The crowd, packed to the rafters, saw Jason Lawson’s young Cherokee team roar out to an 11-0 lead through the first period. Alvis hit two pull-up jumpers to start the second and give the Lady Chiefs a 15-0 lead with 5:20 to go in the first half.
“I’m super-proud,” Lawson said. “We came out and played really well. They were struggling from the field and we had a lot of energy. The kids did a great job of staying focused. We were able to manage the game really well in the first half.
“They played their tails off. We game-planned perfectly for it. They followed it and executed it to a T. Lot of kids that have never been in this environment before. I thought they handled it excellently. I’m super-proud of our student section. They gave us great energy all night. The crowd was awesome. It was just a fun place to be,” Lawson said.
Huff, a freshman, finally got Volunteer on the board with two free throws at the 4:55 mark of the second period. The Lady Falcons shot 2-for-9 from the line otherwise in the first half.
The Lady Falcons clawed to within 18-8 at the break as Huff scored five.
Smith gave the Lady Falcons a pep talk at halftime.
“He said that we were going to have to start making our free throws, not let the fans get in our heads,” Evans said. “Just keep playing, play as hard as we could.”
The Lady Falcons went on an 11-0 run to start the second half and take a 19-18 lead.
“We came out in the third quarter and made some mental errors that kind of gave them some opportunities they capitalized on,” Lawson said.
“Once we start on a run, we get more confident throughout and play better defense, as well,” Evans said. “That really helps whenever we can score and get on a run.”
Cherokee responded with a 5-0 run, four by Jarnigan, as the Lady Chiefs took a 23-19 lead to start the fourth. A little over a minute later, Huff was tying it up with her first of three treys to set up the back-and-forth finish.
“I’m super-proud of our girls,” Lawson said. “Volunteer’s a good basketball team. They’re doing a great job up here with them. Coach Smith has done wonders up here with them. They’ve got a lot of veteran kids. They’ve got some really good athletes. I thought we were able to go toe-to-toe with them.
“It’s like I told them in the locker room; we did everything that we had to do to stay where we needed to stay. It’s just basketball. Sometimes we got the breaks early. They got a few breaks late,” Lawson said.
“But at the end, I think both teams really wanted it bad. I hated the way that it ended but I am super-proud of our effort,” Lawson said.
“Hat’s off to Cherokee,” Smith countered. “They played a good game. They came in hot and we came in not hot. We couldn’t find the basket. Down 15-0, we fought back.
“I’ll take every bad situation and good situation; everything happens for a reason. It helps us get ready for tournament time. There may be a time we’re down 20 and we need to fight back. Our girls fought back tonight,” Smith said.
“We came in, they got a run and we stayed with it even though it wasn’t going well. The girls woke up. My freshmen tonight woke up. Kendra Huff had a big game and she woke up. I told her she graduated tonight from a freshman to a sophomore.
“I’m very proud of my girls tonight and I’m glad we came out with a win. Every possession counts. A turnover hurts. But at the end of the day, my girls woke up,” Smith said.
“The old Volunteer would have laid down and quit. This new era of girls with these seniors being leaders and this coaching right now has changed Volunteer. We’re not going to lay down no more. We’ve got 11 wins right now and we’re going to keep pushing. It’s a new era for Volunteer,” said Smith.
Huff led all scorers with 15 – 10 in the fourth quarter including the trio of treys. Crawley and Knittel had six each for Volunteer (11-9, 2-3 in the Big 7).
Alvis led Cherokee (6-14, 0-6) with 10. Jarnigan had nine and McDavid eight.
