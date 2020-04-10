2020 Rogersville Middle School softball team

The 2020 Rogersville Middle School softball team includes: (front row) Lily Lawson, Sierra Laster, Alexis Lamb, Keircee Manis, Reece Nichols and Jada Davis; (back row) Rachel Young, Leah Lipe, Kaitlyn Pierson, Kennedy Dishner, Matazja Goins and Kylie Jarnigan.

 Photo by Jim Beller