BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs rolled to two blow-out wins Monday and Tuesday at the school.
Monday, the ‘Dawgs rolled over Ottway, 46-3. Tuesday, Bulls Gap beat Clinch, 49-13.
In Monday’s game, Bulls Gap held the Eagles scoreless over the first three quarters in building a 30-0 lead.
Elisha Jones and Andres Moncier led a balanced attack with nine points each. Moncier scored seven in the opening period.
Bryce Elliott added six, while five other Bulldogs contributed four points apiece.
The Bulldogs had another fast start Tuesday against Clinch, leading 21-3 after one quarter and 38-9 at halftime. The Wildcats scored all nine points from beyond the arc.
Colby Barton scored 10 of his game-high 14 in the first half, while Moncier had all of his eight points in the first half. Barton hit four of six from the line. Seven other Bulldogs scored in the game. Jones had six, while Thomas Prater and Jason Allen had five each.
Aiden Livesay led Clinch with six points on two three-pointers. Logan McPeek added four, including a three.
