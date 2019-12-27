ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs and Volunteer Lady Falcons were crowned co-champions of the inaugural Big H BBQ Christmas Bash this weekend, while the South Greene boys basketball team earned the boys title after topping host Cherokee 59-57 Saturday night in the tournament finale at the Teepee.
The Lady Chiefs went 4-0 and the Lady Falcons went 3-0 in the three-day tournament to share tournament honors.
With the victory over the Chiefs, the Rebels (13-4) went 3-0 and were declared the boys champions in the semi-round robin event.
Cherokee (6-8) went 2-1 and was runner-up in the boys tournament.
South Greene’s Levi Myers, who scored 14 points in Saturday’s finale, was named the boys tournament MVP. Volunteer’s Kenady Knittel was named girls tournament MVP.
Cherokee school officials expressed content with the inaugural event and hopes it will become an annual holiday tournament.
Saturday’s games (boys)
South Greene 59, Cherokee 57
The Rebels won a highly-contested affair that went back and forth before South Greene finally took advantage of Cherokee foul trouble for the win.
The Rebels jumped out to a 10-3 lead halfway into the first quarter only to see Cherokee tie it back up midway through the second as senior Jonas Leeper hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
The Chiefs led 24-23 at the break.
South Greene opened the third with an 8-0 run to take a 31-24 lead, but Cherokee went on a big run, outscoring the Rebels, 17-7, to take a 41-38 lead into the fourth.
South Greene took advantage of Cherokee leading scorer Breiydon Gilliam and Leeper each fouling out in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Chiefs down the stretch, 21-16.
Sully Fox led South Greene with 15 points, Levi Myers scored 14 and Chase Carter added 11. Jason Sattler and Gilliam each scored 12 for the Chiefs.
Corbin 77, Hancock County 38
Cole Hicks scored 16 points to lead Corbin, while Redhound teammates Matthew Taylor scored 14, Josh Hibbitts 12 and Gavin Allen 11.
Tyler Harrison led the Indians with eight points.
Glenwood 67, West Greene 54
The Glenwood (Ala.) Gators overcame an early 9-1 deficit to defeat West Greene.
Bryce Rosier and Kody Bence each scored 14 points to lead the Gators. Ethan Craw added 13 and Justin Jackson had 12.
Ethan Turner had 13 points to lead the Buffaloes and Kaeden Williams added 10.
Saturday’s games (girls)
Cherokee 32, Betsy Layne 30
Destiny Jarnigan scored 10 points and Macy McDavid added nine – including 7-of-8 from the free throw line – to lead the Lady Chiefs (6-9) over Betsy Layne (2-8).
Freshman Kodi Henson’s jumper with 16.1 seconds remaining in the game put the Lady Chiefs up for good.
Cherokee jumped out to a 9-0 lead, holding Betsy Layne scoreless until 1:03 into the second quarter.
Betsy Layne didn’t help itself at the line, shooting 7-for-24, but managed
to outscore the Lady Chiefs, 14-1, to get within 26-25 with 2:07 left.
Kenadie Boyette’s 3-pointer tied the game at 30-30 with a minute left, setting the stage for Henson’s heroics.
Maddie Meade scored eight to lead Betsy Layne.
Volunteer 78, Red Bird Christian 51
Red Bird built an early lead but Volunteer (8-8) roared back to overpower the Lady Cardinals.
Red Bird took a 17-12 lead in the first quarter then led by 24-19 at the 4:44 mark of the second quarter when the Lady Falcons woke up and took control.
Volunteer point guard Atlee Dean sparked the run with four drives to the basket. Besides Dean’s eight points, Emily Wyatt and Knittel sank 4-of-4 from the line, turning a 22-17 deficit into a 29-26 lead.
The Lady Falcons (8-8) continued the assault in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 23-10, in the period to take a 61-39 lead into the fourth.
Dean led Volunteer with 12 points. Tinsley Whalen added eight.
Alyssa Gibson scored a game-high 28 points for Red Bird.
Red Bird Christian 53, Hancock County 42
Red Bird Christian outscored Hancock County, 22-11, in the fourth quarter to win its first game of the tournament.
The Lady Cardinals took a 24-19 lead into halftime, only to see Hancock County tie the game at 31-31 in the third.
The Lady Cardinals started the fourth on a 12-3 run, then held off the Lady Indians the rest of the way.
Alyssa Gibson scored 16 points to lead Red Bird. Lexie Bowling added 15.
Cassi Dalton had 14 points, including four three-pointers, to pace Hancock County, which also got 10 from Jacklyn Carroll.
Friday’s games (boys)
Cherokee 61, Hancock County 41
With starting point guard Carter Metz out with an ankle broken suffered Dec. 13 against Daniel Boone, the Chiefs have turned most of the duties over to Jason Sattler, who has responded well.
Friday, Sattler bombed in three, three-pointers in the first quarter to lad Cherokee to a comeback win over Hancock County.
Cherokee spelled Hancock County a 6-0 lead before ending the quarter on an 18-4 run – including Sattler’s three treys – en route to a 35-21 halftime lead and 61-41 rout.
Sattler ended up with 22 points to lead Cherokee. Breiydon Gilliam added 14.
Chandler Ferguson led Hancock County with 10 points
South Greene 56, Glenwood 47
South Greene outscoring Glenwood 17-0 in the third quarter en route to a 56-47 win over Glenwood in the second game of the day.
Levi Myers scored 14 points and Chase Carter added 12 for the Rebels. Bryce Rosier and Aladis Boyd scored 16 apiece for the Gators.
Corbin 66, West Greene 42
Matthew Taylor scored 18 points and Gavin Allen added 16 points to lead Corbin over West Greene in Friday’s opening game.
Kaeden Williams led West Greene with seven points.
Friday’s games (girls)
Volunteer 62, Hancock County 25
The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 17-1 lead after one quarter on their way to a 62-25 rout of Hancock County.
Hancock County didn’t hit its first field goal until the 3:54 mark of the second quarter cut Volunteer’s lead to 23-5. The Lady Falcons closed the period on a 9-4 run to take a 32-9 lead into the break.
Kenady Knittel led Volunteer with 15 points, including three three-pointers. Elise McKinney added 12 points.
Madison Jarnigan led Hancock County with nine.
Cherokee 44, Red Bird Christian 43, OT
Sam Tilson converted a four-point play with no time on the clock to give Cherokee an unlikely 44-43 overtime victory over Red Bird.
The Lady Chiefs played catch-up all game. Freshman Kodi Henson’s three-pointer in the final 12 seconds of the first half pulled Cherokee to within 17-15 at the break.
Led by Alyssa Gibson’s six baskets, the Lady Cardinals extended their lead back to 25-19 through three periods.
Gibson’s basket in the post pushed the lead to 27-19 to start the fourth. Cherokee chipped away at it in the fourth quarter with aggressive play.
After Lydia Alvis hit two free throws, Destiny Jarnigan sank a three-pointer. Gema Brooks then scored on a layup on a pass from Macy McDavid, who immediately stole a pass and scored another layup three seconds later to put Cherokee ahead, 28-27.
A free throw by Emily Roark tied the game at 28. Alvis untied it with two free throws for a 30-28 Cherokee lead. A quick 5-0 run put Red Bird ahead, 33-30.
After McDavid hit two free throws to close the lead to 33-32 with 1:29 remaining, the two teams exchanged futility on the foul line.
Red Bird went 1-for-6 to Cherokee’s 2-for-6 to send the Lady Chiefs and Lady Cardinals into overtime tied at 34.
Cherokee took the lead once and twice tied the game – at 38-38 and 40-40 – only to see Red Bird take the lead back.
Gibson sank two free throws to give Red Bird a 43-40 lead with less 16 seconds left in overtime.
With time running out, Tilson nailed a game-tying three-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left on the clock and drew a foul as the final buzzer sounded.
Tilson then hit the free throw to set off a wild Cherokee celebration and send the Lady Cardinals from the court dejected from the stunning ending.
McDavid and Jarnigan scored 10 points apiece to lead Cherokee. Tilson added six.
Gibson scored a game-high 24 for Red Bird.
The game offered a stark comparison of this year’s rebuilding Cherokee squad to last season’s Lady Chiefs, who lost six players to graduation in May. Last year, the Lady Chiefs won at Red Bird on Dec. 2, 2018, 61-27, then beat the Lady Cardinals at home, 71-23, on Feb. 2.
Volunteer 44, Betsy Layne 33
Playing its third game in 24 hours, Volunteer fought through fatigue to beat Betsy Layne of Kentucky, 44-33.
Having lost a Big 7 contest to Dobyns-Bennett, 58-49, Thursday night, Volunteer bounced back to defeat Hancock County, 62-25, (above) Friday afternoon and Betsy Layne Friday night.
Against the Lady Bobcats, the Lady Falcons led at halftime, 20-17.
Betsy Layne was within three in the fourth quarter, but Kenady Knittel hit three, straight three-pointers to put Volunteer up, 40-30, with less than four minutes to play.
Knittel led the Lady Falcons with 19 points.
Betsy Layne 56, Rye Cove 37
Betsy Layne held a slim 26-23 halftime lead and pulled away for a 56-37 win over Rye Cove.
Katie Kidd had 16 points and Maddie Meade 11 for Betsy Layne. Sarah Cupova scored a game-high 20 points for Rye Cove.
Thursday’s games (boys)
Cherokee 60, Glenwood (Ala.) 28
Cherokee jumped out to an 11-0 lead and led 18-2 after one quarter in the Chiefs’ 60-28 rout of Glenwood (Ala.).
Micah Jones scored 17 points and Jonas Leeper added 15 as nine different Chiefs scored in a dominating Cherokee defensive performance.
South Greene 58, Hancock County 50
The Rebels outscored the Indians in the fourth quarter, 14-6, to break a deadlock and pull away for the win.
South Greene led 36-28 at halftime, but Hancock outscored the Rebels in the third period, 16-8, to tie the game at 44-44 heading into the fourth.
Ty Bailey scored a game-high 20 points for South Greene.
Hunter Hatfield led Hancock County with 17 points, including five three-pointers.
Thursday’s games (girls)
Cherokee 37, Rye Cove 18
The Lady Chiefs opened the first-ever Big H Christmas Bash tournament with a 37-18 throttling of Rye Cove.
The Lady Chiefs took a 15-10 at halftime, then pulled away in the middle of the third quarter.
Sam Tilson led Cherokee with 10 points and Destiny Jarnigan scored six.
Sarah Cupova led Rye Cove with eight points.
Cherokee 45, Hancock County 31
The Lady Chiefs closed the first day of the tournament with a hard-earned win over a persistent Hancock County team.
Cherokee took a 9-2 lead into the second quarter, which the Lady Indians trimmed to 20-14 by halftime.
The Lady Indians rallied to within 21-20 in the third, but a 5-0 run by Cherokee gave the Lady Chiefs a cushion.
Hancock trimmed another two points off the Cherokee advantage, however, and trailed by only 30-26 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Chiefs finished the contest on a 15-5 run to finish off the Lady Indians.
Lydia Alvis led Cherokee with 13 points. Lanie Dalton scored 11 points to lead Hancock County.
