CHURCH HILL – Rogersville City School’s girls and Rogersville Middle School’s boys were victors in a county track meet last week at Volunteer.

The RCS girls totaled 57 points, followed by Church Hill Middle School (43), Rogersville Middle School (32) and Surgoinsville (13).

Amelia Metz won the shot put (29’) and the discus (72’3”), and the Lady Warriors won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to help clinch first place.

Church Hill’s Emily Christian had an outstanding day, winning three events: the long jump (14’8”), the 100 meter run (13.33) and the 200 meter run (28.5). Teammate Elise McKinney won two events, the 1600 (6:04) and the 800 (2:43).

Also winning events were Church Hill’s Sarah Winegar (100 meter hurdles, 18.63) and RMS’s Lily Hewey (400 meter dash, 1:12).

The RMS boys totaled 66 points, followed by RCS’s boys (56), SMS (35) and CHMS (22).

The RMS boys won seven of the 13 events, led by Preston Mcnally, who won three events: long jump (14’6”), 100 meter (12.3) and 200 (25.9).

Other RMS winners were Mo Holcomb (high jump, 4’4”), Landon Harrington (shot put, 27’11”), Kalija Sexton (110 hurdles, 19.93), and the Warriors’ 4x200 relay team.

RCS won four events: Aaron Coffey, discus (91’); Henry Brooks, 1600 (5:18); Devin Hamblen, 800 (2:43) and the 4x400 relay team (4:30).

CHMS and SMS won one event each. Church Hill’s John Ross captured the 400 meter dash (1:00.43). The Eagles 4x100 relay team won in 55.26.