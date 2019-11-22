EIDSON – The 2019-20 Clinch Wildcats have lost some beef but gained some speed.
“I don’t have a whole lot of height,” said Seth Rhoton, Clinch boys basketball coach. “We do have quickness. So, we’re going to try to use our speed to our advantage this year.”
The Wildcats lost three seniors off last year’s team: slashing guard Ryan Johnson and inside bangers Landon Rogers and Christian Stephenson.
“I had them since they were in seventh grade. I lost my height. They were my big bigs. We’re really looking at changing our philosophy. We’re going to use our speed and some sets, more pressure defense. We’re going to change it up some this year,” Rhoton said.
“We’re very hopeful. We’re going to try some new things on the offensive side. I put in some new half-court sets and I’ve also looked at moving players around, not having them in a set position. We’re going to have where everybody plays everywhere,” he said.
“Defensively, I feel like we’ve done fairly well. We’ve just got to work on scoring better. We’re looking at some new offensive schemes this year with everybody,” Rhoton said.
“I’ve got 12 this year. I’m on the high end, where the girls are on the low end this year, as far as numbers. It’s feast or famine, either way, but I’m on the up cycle and the girls are on the down cycle,” Rhoton said.
“I’ve got two seniors. Lane Trent played for me last year, his first year. He’s grown a lot as a player. He’s learning. I’ve got a transfer player who’s a senior, Austin Seals, from Hancock County. He’s going to be an all-around player, inside-outside,” said Rhoton.
“I’ve got my juniors, four of them, that I’ve had since they were in sixth grade: Zack Prew, Cameron Bradley, Dalton Seals and Seth Lawson. They’ve all been with me through the thick and the thin. They’ve come a long way,” he said.
One Wildcat who has always shown potential is Prew, who could take that next step this season.
“He can make himself be open. He can make a move,” said Rhoton. “With him, I tell him all the time I have to make him mad before he starts playing, because he plays better mad. He has that ability, he just has to have that aggressive stance this year from the get-go to want it.”
The upperclassmen comprising half the team will be counted on to lead the Wildcats this year. The underclassmen making up the other half will provide depth and gain valuable experience moving forward.
“Beyond the juniors, I’ve got just one sophomore, Conner Livesay,” Rhoton said. “He played a lot for us last year as a freshman and learned a lot. He’s going to be a threat in the post area.
“I’ve got five freshmen. I brought up a few of them last year and they played with us. The rest of them practiced with us. They’ve kind of meshed with everybody already, so we’re looking at hitting the ground running. I’ve got experience and I’ve got some that have been introduced to the varsity level so it will be interesting this year,” said Rhoton.
“I’ve talked with them every day after practice this year. I’ve told them, I want us to improve our culture by building better habits. In doing so, that’s going to be a team effort. I want everybody to chip in. I really don’t know a set starting five. I think it’s going to be game-dependent. It’s going to be who proves himself the week in practice,” Rhoton said.
“We’re doing real good things in practice. I’m seeing a lot of sharing the ball, really looking to help each other scoring instead of just scoring ourselves,” said Rhoton.
“I really want to be above .500 this year going into the last half of the season. I think we can. We’re looking at possibly playing in a Christmas tournament. I really want them to be as successful as they can be. I want to do everything I can to reach that goal. So, we’re looking at having a winning season this year,” Rhoton said.
To do that, Rhoton said the Wildcats need “to continue to build these habits and improve our culture until it’s second nature, muscle memory, even in practice or in a game. That’s what we need to do.”
