KINGSPORT – Volunteer senior swimming standout Tinsley Whalen qualified for the state swim meet in the 100 freestyle Saturday at the Little’s Swim Meet at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Whalen, who became the second Falcon and first Volunteer female in history to qualify for the state meet when she qualified for the 50 freestyle during her freshman year of 2016-17, has now qualified for the state competition all four years of high school.
Qualified for the third year in a row in the 100, Whalen will also compete on two relay teams and the 50 freestyle in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) Championship for High School Swimming and Diving Feb. 7-8 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee Campus in Knoxville.
“It was a relief finally,” she said after the 100 Saturday. “I was trying all year. It’s been probably five or six times but it has not been in as good as pools and stuff. This is a good pool to get it in. It’s a relief to finally get it before the end of the season.”
Whalen, who needed to beat 1:00.39, finished the race in 59.24.
“It was kind of becoming a little mental with her,” said Volunteer coach and Tinsley’s father, Jim Whalen. “She’s been throwing up some 1:02’s consistently. Her personal is a :57, so we knew it was there. Just in her mind, it wasn’t.”
Already qualified for the state in the 50 and two relays, Tinsley decided to conserve some strength for the 100 free style.
“During my first relay and my 50, I wouldn’t say I didn’t go hard, but I didn’t go as hard as I usually do,” she said. “So I saved myself for the 100. Then I changed suits.”
Tinsley’s dad was fine with her plan.
“She had the strategy today,” he said. “She told me what she was going to do and I said okay. She was going to try to hold back on the 50 and save herself for the 100. She swam a pretty good 50 earlier, a 26-second 50, which is about where she’s at. I didn’t see her holding back too much.
“Then she went and changed and put on her speed suit and I think it was mental with her. In her mind, she knew what she was going to do,” he said.
Tinsley noticed she was neck-and-neck with the top two swimmers – Abingdon High School’s Ally Yeary and Marion Senior High’s Kennedy Williams – at the halfway point.
“I felt good because I was right next to those two girls and I knew the state times that they had,” Tinsley said. “It just boosted my confidence to keep going. In my mind, it’s to get that first lap in state time and just flip it and keep up the good pace with it.”
Tinsley kept pace for most of the race until Yeary pulled away at the very end to win in 57.24. Williams was third in 59.74.
“The strategy with her was she was going to go out with the first 50 and go hard and she was at 27 on the first split. She was first on the first split. She had a great start,” Jim Whalen said. “She just died a little bit at the end with a 31 coming back. I was hoping that she held on.
“I couldn’t be more happy about it right now,” said Tinsley, who has qualified for the state now four straight years in the 50 free style, three straight years in the 100 freestyle, and three years in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Whalen, who played golf in the fall, is also on the Volunteer basketball team, with whom she played a game the night before in Bristol against Tennessee High.
“She’s playing a lot of basketball,” Jim Whalen said. “Last year, she was getting limited minutes on the varsity and she started (Friday) night and played a tight game. She’s been a little physically tired at times.”
Volunteer already had five – including Whalen – qualified for the state swim meet.
For the third straight season, Volunteer will send five swimmers to the state swim meet to compete in individual races and relays.
“Everything we expected, we’re right there at it,” Whalen said. “We’re looking at four or five girls who will be going down there with us. We’re just tickled to death.”
Tinsley Whalen is qualified in the 50 free and 100 free (see article above). Ellie McLain is qualified in the 100 free, 100 breast and 200 IM.
“Then we’ve got our relay team that will be 200 free relay and 200 medley relay,” Jim Whalen said.
“Amilia Henriott has been on our state team. She’s going to be on both of our state relay teams. Leah Hostetler is going to help us, too.
“This is what we’re looking at right now. On the 200 free, it’s going to be Ellie McLain, Amilia Henriott, Maggie Bice – a freshman, and Tinsley,” Whalen said.
“On the 200 medley, we’re going to go Tinsley on the back, Ellie on the breast, Amelia on the fly, and the senior, Leah Hostetler, on the free. We’ve been trying to find the right combination, but I think that’s where we’re at right now,” Whalen said.
“We’ve got another boy who’s close in the 50, Ian Yonts. I just don’t know whether he can get there or not. He’s about a second and a half off. He’s swimming really well,” Whalen said.
