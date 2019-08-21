ROGERSVILLE – With their starting quarterback, Collin Trent, back in the mix, optimism abounds in the Cherokee preseason camp. Everyone has put last year’s 1-9 season in the rear-view mirror.
“He’s just a big part of the team,” said starting running back Trent Price, Trent’s cousin. “He’s just a great quarterback. It raises everybody’s confidence.”
“Having Collin back, I mean, it’s obvious he’s a big asset to our football team because he can move the ball well on offense on his legs and through the air,” said senior receiver/safety Connor Smith. “I think we have confidence in Collin because we know how efficiently he can run our offense.”
“Our goals are always to win the conference,” said Cherokee head coach Cody Baugh. “It’s a tough goal, but you never know what’s going to happen. I feel like last year we definitely underachieved winning one game. We were in so many games, we just couldn’t finish.
“A lot of that did have to do with Collin Trent standing on the sidelines instead of playing. But you can’t put that on one kid. We’ve got to do things that fit us better,” said Baugh, who initiated some changes after the 2018 season ended.
“We’ve kind of taken a different approach to things since wintertime with what fits us better, what fits Cherokee better, what fits these kids better,” Baugh said. “You can take somebody else’s blueprint and try to make it work, but you’ve got to do what fits you and keeps the kids out and makes things work.”
Evolution of a football program includes not just adjusting to personnel, but changing with the times. Long-gone are the days when summer football workouts were torture sessions, more akin to punishment than preparation. Baugh is among those coaches who has embraced workouts that get the job done but are more appealing to kids who have more alternative activities than ever.
“It’s not necessarily schemes,” Baugh said. “It’s how we approach running and different things like that. In the summer, we did more football stuff and individual work in June than we did as much conditioning and running.
“We still lifted like we always do, but we changed the conditioning approach because we felt like it definitely ran some kids off that probably could have helped us. Now there are rules where you can play additional football in June and we took full advantage of it. I think it will pay off,” Baugh said.
“As a P.E. teacher, I always called that camouflage conditioning: when they’re having a good time but are still getting something out of it. We’ve taken some of these morning times before school started where we run early in the morning and get our conditioning in. In practice, they know they’re not going to be conditioning unless they really mess things up. So, they focus on practice and not conditioning,” Baugh said.
Besides Trent, Baugh has several talented players at skill positions for Trent to work with, including a number of seniors who have all played together for a number of years.
“Jonas Leeper is one who had a great year last year, broke a school record for receiving yards,” Baugh said. “He could very well break that again this year. He had almost 900 yards and everyone knew who was being thrown to.”
“I think it’s going to be a good season,” Leeper said. “We’ve got a lot more depth and we’ve got Collin back, so I think it’s going to be a good one.”
“With Trey (Courtney) playing quarterback, it took away another threat at receiver,” Baugh said. “We still had a lot of production on offense. He’s one of our big threats and he’s going to be one of our big targets. He’s another one that’s got to play on both sides of the ball and do a lot of things. Jonas will play corner, safety and receiver.”
Leeper said personal goals for this season include making all-conference again and breaking the receiving yards record he put up last year. Leeper said he prefers offense to defense. “I like scoring touchdowns,” he said.
“Connor Smith is another one,” Baugh said of another of Trent’s potential weapons. “He’s got a motor and is always going. He’s just got to keep his head on straight and play football. When Connor catches the ball, he’s dangerous. He can score from anywhere. He’s very athletic. Connor is going to play safety and receiver.
“Micah Jones has always been solid making catches and big plays in big times,” Baugh said.
“The team is looking really good,” Jones said. “We’ve got a good offensive line and obviously our QB is back, so it’s working really well. It’s really good. You can see what he did his freshman year. We started out 6-0 and after that we kind of went downhill. We got him back, so I’m kind of excited to see what we can do.”
Baugh referred to another senior he’ll count on in 2019. “Austin Hamblen is one who has stepped up and possibly is one of the most improved players on our football team. He’s 6-2, 180 pounds. He’s long and a big kid. He’s hopefully going to make some big plays for us.
“Those guys are all experienced and have been around me a lot,” Baugh said. “Those guys mean a lot to me.”
A second-year player will likely mean a lot to Baugh when he’s a senior, as well. He’s already shown flashes.
“Brayden Collins is a sophomore tight end that’s’ got a lot of talent and a lot of upside,” Baugh said. “Ask Graham Clark (Emory & Henry offensive coordinator) and he’ll tell you how much he loves him. He went to Emory & Henry camp and he definitely liked Brayden.
“He went to a couple of camps and walked in and those guys were like, ‘Who’s this kid?’ That was what Graham said about him. He’ll play at tight end and we’ll bump him out to receiver some to create mismatches,” Baugh said of Collins, who had played quarterback at Rogersville Middle School.
“On the goal line last year, he was our goal-line quarterback,” Baugh said. “It’s going to be hard not to do that again; 6-5, 240 is hard to tackle, especially when he’s going straight ahead. Last year, a lot of people knew it was coming but they still had trouble tackling him,” Baugh said.
When not passing, Trent will have several other solid runners to whom he can hand the ball.
“Trent Price is one who had a great year last year at running back,” Baugh said. “He’s going to have a solid year and also play a lot of defense. Trent Price and Bobe Allen will be running backs.”
“In practice, we’ve been killing it,” Price said. “I’d like to have at least 1,000 rushing yards. I’d like to set that bar high. It would feel great to accomplish it.”
Some younger players will add depth in the backfield.
“Talk about a diamond in the rough, Thomas Hughes is a good running back,” Baugh said. “He’s only a sophomore. He’s gotten a lot stronger than last year. He’s just one of those kids who you hand the football and he seems to find creases and holes and can run a little bit too when he gets open.
“Jonathan Fulkerson has played soccer at Cherokee and was defensive player of the year in their conference. He plays basketball, as well. He’s got the potential to make a lot of plays. He’s very athletic,” Baugh said. “Hayzen Hayes will also play a little bit on the offensive side of the ball.”
While nobody doubts the abilities of Cherokee’s skill-position players, there are legitimate questions about a very young offensive line.
“We’re going to be young on the offensive line. We’re going to have three or four sophomores on it. They’re ones who have a lot of potential,” said Baugh, who has no doubts about the line’s senior leader.
“Caleb Haun is pretty much going to be the anchor of our offensive line at center,” Baugh said. “He’s one that we probably should have used the past two years on offensive line. He’s one who’s stepped up as a leader. He’s a senior, been here for four years and done a lot of good for us. He’s got to make a lot of plays.”
“We look pretty good,” Haun said. “I feel like we’ll do good. We work hard. We play together.”
Sophomores Devan Carpenter, Taylor Sharpless and Dalton Pearson return from their freshman seasons and will play significant time on the line. Baugh realizes there will be some growing pains.
“They’ve just got to not let the little things bother them when they do mess up,” Baugh said. “They can’t just shut down, they’ve got to forget about it quickly and move on.”
A couple of other newcomers will also see time on the line.
“Tyler Susong is a senior who’s never played football,” Baugh said. “But he’s an athletic lineman. He’s been on the baseball team, just never played football. We’ve got a freshman, Aaron Stewart, who’s very likely to play a whole lot and possibly start.”
“We’ve got a young line,” Smith said. “We’ve got good seniors behind them, like Collin, Jonas, Micah. We’ve got a lot of young talent, too, like Bobe and some of our younger guys like the freshmen. We’ve been putting in the work this season, really getting after it.
“Our line has been working hard. A lot of young guys, they’ve been working and getting after it. They’re really trying to step up and fill their roles,” Smith said.
“Defensive line-wise, you’ve got Nathanial Watson, a junior who’s going to play a lot,” Baugh said. We’ve got a newcomer in Trenton Lamb, who hasn’t played football, but he’s a 6-3, 270-pound athlete who’s hard to block. I know we have trouble blocking him in practice. I think other teams will have trouble blocking him as long as stays healthy.”
“Brandon Ramsey is a newcomer who’s a defensive end. He’s one of those guys you wish had been playing the whole time. He’s going to do a lot of things for us. He’ll be a fresh face that a lot of people will start to notice. He definitely looks the part. He’s one that’s going to make a lot of plays,” said Baugh.
“Collins also plays defensive end. He’s a very athletic guy for his size. He’s one who’s going to continue to do what’s he coached to do and he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Baugh said.
Haun will be counted on to lead the defensive line, as well. He welcomes the challenge.
“Hopefully, I can help the team out in a lot of ways,” Haun said. “I like defense better. I just hope to help the team out a lot so we can win a lot of games. That’s what I want to do. We all work together, we’re all friends.”
The second line of defense is led by a strong junior.
“Bobe Allen is going to start at inside linebacker,” Baugh said. “He’s one of our defensive leaders, a junior who’s one of the strongest guys on the team. He works really hard and hopefully can transfer that to the field.”
“I like finding the ball and hitting people,” said Allen, whose personal goals are simple. “Individually, I’d like to have a lot of tackles. Being middle linebacker, they expect you to get a lot of tackles.
“The defense is looking pretty solid,” Allen said.
The linebackers are backed by a strong, experienced secondary.
“We’ve changed our scheme a little bit to a 4-3 using two high safeties because the big play has killed us the last few years and we’ve got to prevent as many of those as possible,” Baugh said
Connor Smith and Hayzen Hayes will man the safety spots. Both players provide physical play.
“Those two guys are our safeties for us,” Baugh said. “Connor and Hayzen are two tough ones that do not care to hit you. Safeties have got to be like that.
“You can also stick number 8 (Collin Trent) back there and play safety and he’ll be as good as any safety around in my opinion,” said Baugh, whose cornerbacks are also athletic and physical with good size.
“Our corners, Jonas Leeper, Micah Jones, a few other guys who are going to fill in those spots, are bigger body guys who are going to play physical out there,” Baugh said. “We’re going to be more physical across the board.
“Micah Jones is another senior who’s been here for four years,” Baugh said. “He’s going to start at corner. He’ll start at corner and at receiver. He’s got a little bit of nasty about him.
“Teams we’ve played know who number 19 is just because he’s one of those guys that drives you crazy. I can see as an opposing coach he could really get under your skin sometimes. He’s another one who’s been here and played a lot of football who will be key for us,” Baugh said.
“I like playing defense a lot,” Jones said. “I like being aggressive. I’m looking forward to that.”
“Hayzen Hayes is a name that might end up showing up a lot,” Baugh said. “He’s got to do things right and what he’s coached to do and Hayzen is liable to be a big standout for us.”
Haun pointed out what the defense needs to do for success in 2019. “We need to work together and play hard and not give up on anything,” he said. “It’s coming together pretty well.”
On special teams, “Nick Sumpter will definitely do the placekicking for the most part,” Baugh said. “Fulkerson is one we could possibly use as a kickoff guy. He’s never really kicked a football, but he can kick a soccer ball a mile. He’s one who can do some things.
“We’ll probably use Collin Trent at punter again. He always gives us a threat to fake something. Collin is one, as a freshman in his very first high school football series at Daniel Boone, (on) fourth-and-23 on our own 15, he was at punter and takes off and gets 26. It’s kind of legendary. It was probably not that smart on my part to give a freshman that much leeway, but he got it, and from that point on, that sucker has made plays when he’s been healthy,” Baugh said.
Cherokee’s numbers are way up, due to a huge infusion of underclassmen.
“We had a good number (of freshmen),” Baugh said. “There’s a couple of freshmen who will have a chance to play some. Our upcoming sophomore class is a big class that’s stuck together. There’s over 20 of them and there’s over 20 freshmen. Right there is the main reason our numbers are so up, because our senior class is relatively small, and a bunch of them have never played before.”
Some of the young’uns will contribute. Besides those on the line, a couple will see some reps at the skill positions.
“There’s some kids from RMS who ran track and went to state and kids who can run a little bit. We’ve got some big bodies that are out and are strong and can make a lot of things happen, too. The youth is good. It’s just a matter of teaching them and hoping we can get them to do the right things,” Baugh said.
“Aaron Stewart is one on the line who, in the spring, was squatting over 300 pounds as a freshman. That’s not something you see every day. He and Matthew Lewis, who played running back at Bulls Gap last year. He pretty much carried that football team. He won’t wear number 99 for us, but he’ll have more of a traditional running back number,” Baugh said.
“Will Price (from Rogersville City School) is one who will probably play on both sides of the ball. He’s a quarterback. He’s little brother to Trent Price and cousins with Collin Trent, so it’s a family thing. Those guys are competitors and pretty talented, as well. They’re basically like brothers, so they’re really close.
“It’s hard to name all. There’s a couple other guys you hope will step up and make things happen without a lot of talk or hype,” Baugh said.
Players are optimistic about 2019.
“I feel like we’re going to do pretty good,” Trent Price said. “We’ve been working hard and getting it done. We hope to have a winning record. That’s our goal.”
Leeper said to be successful, the Chiefs need “to put points on the board and play a lot of good defense. Our defense has to step it up.”
“I’d like to accomplish a lot,” Smith added. “I feel like a lot of our guys have been working. As a team, I think we’d like to be 10-0. As an individual player, I’d really just like to do the best I can to help out my team get as many wins as possible.
Jones echoed those sentiments.
“As a team, I want to make it to the playoffs to the first or second round,” he said. “That would be awesome. I want us to win conference. For myself, I just really want to help the team, be a team player.”
“I hope we win a lot of games and are successful this year,” Trent said. “We’re a big old family over here. I’ve played with a lot of these guys, my wide receivers since middle school all the way to senior year. We hold each other accountable.
“Last year, we went 1-9. I pray to the Good Lord that we do better than that, and just have a fun time while winning. I hope we do win. If we don’t, that’s just part of it, but I plan on winning a lot of games,” Trent said.
Baugh said the key will be in the trenches.
“That’s the key at all levels of football,” the coach said. “If you’re good up front, you’re going to win football games. So many of our guys are young, but they are guys who can get things done.
“You look at our conference. It seems like Boone graduates five linemen every year and somehow comes up with five more. Tennessee High, their offensive line last year was really good. Hopefully, they all graduated and they’re gone,” Baugh said.
“It’s one of those things, you see other teams and you know Crockett’s skill positions are really good and their line is really good. Here’s hoping graduation hits somebody else. We graduate a lot of linemen and we just didn’t produce for different reasons,” said Baugh.
“Our league is almost as balanced as it gets around here and really, Region 2 is the same way. Anybody can win that conference, and with a couple breaks here and there, you’re sitting pretty good come November.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.