CHURCH HILL – The Hawkins County Kick-Off Classic football jampboree will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Volunteer.
Before the first quarter, Cherokee cheerleaders will perform.
In Quarter No. 1, Cherokee and Grainger varsity squads will scrimmage.
After the first quarter, Grainger cheerleaders will perform.
In Quarter No. 2, Cherokee and Grainger junior varsity squads will scrimmage.
Halftime competitions will include:
1. Fastest Skill
2. Fastest Lineman (over 250lbs)
3. Farthest Throw
4. Farthest Punt
5. Farthest FG
Before the third quarter, Volunteer cheerleaders will perform.
In Quarter No. 3, Volunteer and Trinity varsity squads will scrimmage.
After the third quarter, Trinity cheerleaders will perform.
In the fourth quarter, Volunteer and Trinity junior varsity squads will scrimmage.
Cherokee and Volunteer will wear home jerseys; Grainger and Trinity will wear away jerseys.
Admission is $5.
