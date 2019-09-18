WASHBURN — The 20th annual Hogskin History Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. a.m. to 5 p.m. at Narrow Ridge's Earth Literacy Center, 1936 Liberty Hill Road, in Washburn.
Hogskin History Day is a celebration of the history, music, and culture of the Hogskin Valley and surrounding Appalachian communities. This year’s celebration will honor the Nicely families — all spellings — for their longstanding and important contributions to our community.
The day promises to be both fun-filled and informative. Guests will enjoy lots of good local food and entertainment — pickin,’ singin’ and dancin’ -- as well as a chance to win up to $2,000 in our 50/50 event.
This year’s line-up includes local favorites Steel Blue, Dixie Nicely and Wendal Sturgill, The Crownsmen, Madison Harvey, Washburn Dance Team, St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church Dancers, and more.
Narrow Ridge extends a special welcome to youngsters, with games, crafts, cakewalks, face painting, bubble blowing, and more kid-friendly events. Delicious food, including homemade pizza from the famous Narrow Ridge wood-fired oven, bean burritos, beans, cornbread, home baked goods and more will be available for purchase. Children will be offered free apple juice from a hand-cranked press using local organic apples as well as free hand-cranked homemade ice cream on a first-come first-served basis (see event schedule for apple juice and ice cream serving times).
Tours of Narrow Ridge’s “off the grid”, environmentally-friendly buildings (including homes built from bales of hay!) and Natural Burial Preserve will be scheduled in the afternoon.
Local vendors and exhibitors will showcase old-time wool spinning, woodworking, nature photography, caricatures and much more. Hogskin History Day t-shirts will be available for purchase. Door prizes are awarded from the stage every hour throughout the day.
Free admission and parking.
For more information visit www.narrowridge.org or call 865-497-2753.
