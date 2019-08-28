ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Hawkins Co. Grand Jury met on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, and returned dozens of indictments, or "true bills", against 11 persons whose cases will be scheduled for trial in Criminal Court.
Those indictments include:
• Michael P. Sloane, 39, Mooresburg; Count One -- felony evading arrest relating to an incident that occurred on/about March 16, 2017, a Class E felony; Count Two -- felony reckless endangerment, a Class E felony; Count Three -- driving on a revoked driver's license, a Class B misdemeanor; Count Four -- driving on a revoked driver's license (2nd offense), relating to an arrest in Hancock County on Feb. 16, 2013, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Five -- violation of the registration law, a Class C misdemeanor; Count Six -- violation of financial responsibility (no evidence of insurance on vehicle), a Class C misdemeanor; Count Seven -- violation of the state's seatbelt law; and, Count Eight -- violation of child restraint.
• Lorne Ray Wallen, 51, Rogersville; Count One -- theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000, relating to an incident that happened on/about Aug. 2, 2017, a Class C felony; and, Count Two -- resisting arrest, a Class B misdemeanor, relating to an incident that happened on/about Aug. 2, 2017.
• John Vance Bowers, 43, Kingsport; Count One -- reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor, relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018; and, Count Two -- failure to obey traffic control device, a Class C misdemeanor, relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018; Count Three -- driving on a revoked license, a Class B misdemeanor, relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018; Count Four --driving on a revoked driver's license (2nd offense), a Class A misdemeanor, relating to an arrest that occurred on/about Dec. 9, 2012 in Sullivan County; Count Five -- violation of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor (no evidence of proof of insurance on vehicle), relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018; Count Six -- leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018; and, Count Seven -- evading arrest, relating to an incident that occurred on/about Dec. 14, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Justin Andrew Ellis, 28, Church Hill; Count One -- possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018, a Class C felony; Count Two -- possession of a firearm during the course of a dangerous felony, relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018, a Class D felony; Count Three -- possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam) with intent to deliver, relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018, a Class C felony; Count Four -- possession of drug paraphernalia, relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Five -- possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methylphenidate), relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018,a Class A misdemeanor; Count Six -- violation of the Due Care law, relating to an incident that occurred on/about July 11, 2018, a Class C misdemeanor; and, Count Seven -- violation of the financial responsibility law (no evidence of proof of insurance on a vehicle), a Class C misdemeanor.
• Joseph Joel Gibson, 41, Kingsport; Count One -- aggravated burglary, relating to an incident that occurred on/about March 5, 2018, a Class C felony; and, Count Two -- theft of over $2,500 but less than $10,000, relating to an incident that occurred on/about March 5, 2018, a Class D felony.
• Donald Jessie Wilder, 22, Bean Station; Count One -- felony evading arrest, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class E felony; Count Two -- theft of over $1,000 but less than $2,500, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class E felony; Count Three -- vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class E felony; Count Four -- evading arrest, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Five -- driving on a suspended driver's license, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class B misdemeanor; Count Six -- reckless driving, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class B misdemeanor; Count Seven -- violation of stop sign, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class C misdemeanor; and, Count Eight -- speeding, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 29, 2019, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Brittany Brooke Bowen, 29, Kingsport; Count One -- aggravated burglary, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018, a Class C felony; and, Count Two -- theft of property valued at less than $1,000, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Dennis Jackson Blevins, 37, Blountville; Count One -- aggravated burglary, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018, a Class C felony; Count Two -- theft of property valued at less than $1,000, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Three -- driving on a cancelled, suspended, or revoked driver's license, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018 a Class B misdemeanor; and, Count Four -- simple possession of methamphetamine, relating to an incident that occurred on/about April 14, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Christopher Jordan Tipton, 21, Kingsport; Count One -- aggravated robbery, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class B felony; Count Two -- theft of over $1,000 but less than $2,500, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class E felony; Count Three --vandalism, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class E felony; Count Four -- driving on a revoked driver's license, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class B misdemeanor; and, Count Five -- driving on a revoked driver's license (3rd offense), relating to offenses that occurred on/about Nov. 27, 2018, and May 13, 2018, both in Sullivan County, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Richard Allen King, 20, Kingsport; Count One -- aggravated robbery, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class B felony; Count Two -- theft of over $1,000 but less than $2,500, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class E felony; and, Count Three --vandalism, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 30, 2019, a Class E felony.
• Wayne Loral Earl, 54, Church Hill; Count One -- theft of property of over $1,000 but less than $2,500, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class E felony; Count Two -- driving while in possession of methamphetamine, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class B misdemeanor; Count Three -- possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for delivery, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class B felony; Count Four -- possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam), relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Five -- possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class A misdemeanor; Count Six -- driving on a revoked driver's license, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class B misdemeanor; and, Count Seven -- failure to dim headlights, relating to an incident that occurred on/about June 9, 2018, a Class C misdemeanor.
Readers are reminded that in indictment is not a judgment of guilt but rather a formal finding by an empaneled body of Grand Jurors -- after the presentment of evidence by the District Attorney General -- that enough evidence exists, in the minds of the jurors, to warrant binding a person over for trial. In America, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
