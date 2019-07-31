OAK RIDGE — Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Glenn Fugate, a Rogersville native who works in the Isotope and Fuel Cycle Technology Division, has been named a 2019 American Chemical Society Fellow.
The ACS Fellows Program started in December 2008 to recognize members of the ACS for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and the society.
Fugate’s research spans more than 25 years and centers around analytical chemistry, separations chemistry, and radiochemistry. In addition to his work at ORNL, he also is an adjunct faculty member at Clemson University and the University of Missouri.
The ACS will honor the 2019 Fellows class during its national meeting in San Diego on August 26, 2019.
Glenn is married to Mary Katherine Buckley and is the son of Clay and Nila Fugate of Rogersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.