CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man who drove his Chevy Malibu into a gate off Old Union Road on April 11, 2020, ended up being charged with DUI, assault, resisting arrest, vandalism over $1,000, and driving with a suspended driver license (Delaware).
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy William Wilson said that about 4:12 p.m. that afternoon, he was dispatched to the address where he found the property owner standing next to a man dressed in black sweatpants, with no shirt, who was leaning against the same gate that his vehicle was parked against.
As Wilson walked toward the driver, identified as Edward John Adkins, Jr., 28, of Oakalona Road, he noticed a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from the man, and stated that Adkins spoke to him in a “slurred voice”.
Adkins, at first, did not reply when the deputy asked him how much he had had to drink, but eventually replied that he “had had a few drinks”.
Adkins, Wilson noted, was “belligerent” toward himself and the property owner, and refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests.
“While speaking with Mr. Adkins, he spit on (the property owner),” Wilson reported, at which time he was taken into custody.
Adkins resisted arrest by struggling with the deputy, and the property owner (an off-duty law enforcement officer), “and continued to resist as Deputy Sanders arrived,” Wilson noted.
A one-second burst of OC spray resulted in Adkins becoming more “compliant”, the deputy stated.
When Adkins was placed into Wilson’s patrol car, he managed to slip off his handcuffs and began banging on the side window of the cruiser as well as the transport cage.
The combative man was placed in both leg shackles and handcuffs for transport to the Hawkins Co. Jail.
While enroute, Wilson said, Adkins “urinated on himself and spit several times in the back of the vehicle”.
