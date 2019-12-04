Dec. 5
PUBLIC MEETING: at Holston Electric Cooperative meeting room, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m., to explore the requirements necessary for the establishment of a Hospital Authority. State and local officials for Sullivan, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen, City of Bristol, as well as City of Kingsport have also been invited. Contact Gary Frady for more information at 423-306-8135.
Dec. 6
INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
Dec. 7
INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
CONCERT/HANGING OF THE GREENS SERVICE: featuring the Diamonds, at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy 11W, 214 Stony Point Rd., Surgoinsville, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 8
SINGING with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
HOLIDAY CANDLELIGHT TOUR: Ramsey House, 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
HAWKINS CO/ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING: at Russell Chapel AME Zion Church fellowship hall, at noon. Bring two wrapped gifts for the nursing home, and label gifts male or female.
Dec. 11-13
WINTER REVIVAL: Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Pastor Eddie Davis will be preaching and the Agee Family will be singing.
Dec. 12
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Sheldon Livesay will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY AND HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY: 6 p.m., Occasions on The Square, in downtown Rogersville. The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS CHRISTMAS PARTY: at Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 15
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: at Calvary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend must also attend the morning service and must RSVP by emailing dukestratton@yahoo.com or reserve your place by calling 865-712-3212. Everyone is welcome.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
ANNUAL COVERED DISH DINNER: at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
SINGING: with The Overhome Boys, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jimmie Hubbard.
CHRISTMAS MEAL COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 19
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Obed the Shepherd will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
CHRISTMAS PLAY: From Manger to Judgment, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, 745 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
