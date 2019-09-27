How many of you have been watching Ken Burns’ spectacular PBS series, COUNTRY MUSIC? I have watched them all so far. There are eight, two-hour episodes. Yes it’s long, but worth every minute of your time to watch!
If you’re a country music fan, you would thoroughly enjoy this series. It begins in the early twentieth century and takes you from the beginning days including the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers right on up into the 1990s.
I don’t know what’s the most incredible; the photos, the videos, or just the incredible history. I’ve really become educated by the information. They’ve given the history of many of the country music stars that I had never heard of; especially the very early ones like Fiddlin John Carson from Georgia. I had never heard of him, but apparently he was very popular in the very early days of country music.
We sit right in the middle of where country music began, and where it continued to grow.
I find it very sad that several of the greats in their time died at such a young age; Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, and Patsy Cline to name a few. Who knows what huge stars they could have gone on to be if they had lived longer lives. Hank Williams was an incredible singer, but possibly even a more incredible songwriter. Who knows how many more hits he would have written.
It seems as if country music is actually a wonderful blend of all the great American music genres. It’s mountain music, gospel, blues, western and more. I was particularly impressed by an album made by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in the lat 60s when they brought in country greats like Maybelle Carter, Earl Scruggs, and even Roy Acuff. They recorded an album around the Carter Family classic, “Will the Circle be Unbroken.” It had little success, but to me it sounded like an awesome production.
It sounds as if many of the country music stars were school dropouts with difficult upbringings. But not all fall into that category. Who would have known that Minnie Pearl (Sarah Ophelia Colly Cannon), was a college graduate, finishing school graduate, and Nashville socialite? Also, Kris Kristofferson was the son of an Air Force general and attended Oxford University. Who knew?
We have our own success stories right here from Hawkins County with Archie Campbell from Bulls Gap and the Bailey Brothers from Pressmen’s Home. Both appeared on The Grand Ole Opry.
From Hancock County are Jimmy Martin and Doyle Lawson, both who are top stars in bluegrass music. Bluegrass and gospel music happen to be my favorite in music of the modern day country music. It just doesn’t sound like country music any more. I’m not really sure what I think it sounds like. I guess part of this is due to my age. On the PBS series, Vince Gill says everything comes full circle, and will come back to what it was. Maybe there is still hope for the old style of music.
One of my personal all-time favorites in country music will always be Marty Robbins. My Aunt Dot used to have one of his western albums and played it a lot when I was a kid. I grew up loving those western ballads, and to this day still do. I have several of his record albums that I’ve had for ages. My favorites are still the western ballads.
Since I’ve used the topic of country music, let’s use some country classic recipes today.
As always, enjoy!
Note: My computer crashed a couple of days ago, so my columns may be a little brief until I get a replacement. Please bear with me. Thanks!
Country-Fried Steak
3 to 4 pounds round steak
½ cup flour
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon pepper (or to taste)
2 tablespoons cooking oil
Trim all the fat off the steak, thoroughly pounding it with the back of a cleaver, the edge of a saucer, or a meat hammer and cut it into serving size pieces. Mix the flour, salt, and pepper together and dredge the meat thoroughly with it. Heat the oil in a heavy skillet with a tight-fitting lid and when the oil is hot, brown each piece of the meat on both sides and then remove it from the pan. It will be necessary to brown it in batches. Keep the pan very hot but reduce the heat during the browning process if necessary to keep the flour in the pan from burning. When all the meat has been browned, return it all to the pan and add just enough water to cover the meat. Cover and reduce the heat enough to keep the water just boiling. Allow to cook about 1 hour or until the meat is tender. Remove the cover and if necessary allow to cook uncovered until the gravy which will have formed reaches the proper thickness.
Fried Okra
1 pound tender young okra
½ cup plain cornmeal
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
4 tablespoons bacon fat or cooking oil
Cut the okra crosswise into 1/4 inch slices. Pour the cornmeal, salt, and pepper over the okra and stir to mix. Heat the grease or cooking oil in a well-seasoned iron skillet until a single piece of the okra dropped into it sizzles. Add the okra, and stir to coat with the oil. Don’t worry if the okra absorbs all the oil–if the skillet is well seasoned, the okra won’t stick. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the okra change color and starts to be tender. Remove the lid and increase the heat, stirring often until the okra is browned.
Sweet Potato Pie
3 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
4 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup sugar
2 eggs
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon allspice
Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and turn into an 8 or 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Smooth the top and bake at 350 degrees about 45 minutes or until puffed and brown. This pie is good hot, warm, or cold. It is wonderful served warm with a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream (I prefer the whipped cream.)
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related memories to share. Email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
