ROGERSVILLE — Marty D. Petty, age 46, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was saved at an early age at Springdale Baptist Church in Tazewell. He became a member of Grassy Springs Baptist Church. He was formerly employed with Baldor-Dodge, where he had many friends. He enjoyed being with his grandbabies, hunting and fishing with his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Martin; grandparents, James E. and Vivian Petty and Jessie Bryant; father-in-law, Fred Begley; and special uncle, Ed Conway.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Begley Petty; two sons, Zack and wife Justise, and Trevor Petty; two grandsons, Kaysen and Sutton Petty; parents, William and wife, Penny Petty and Brenda Martin; brothers, Chuck Martin and Scotty NeSmith; grandmother, Jean Bryant; mother-in-law, Norma Begley; brothers-in-law, Robert and Jamie Begley; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may come by Christian-Sells Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, and 8:30 a.m. - 12 noon, Friday April 3, 2020, to pay respects to the Petty family. Private graveside services will be held.
Friends may visit his family at the home of his mother-in-law, at 503 Skyview Dr., Rogersville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.