SNEEDVILLE — Its ‘family portrait time’ in Hancock County!
Hancock Co. Rescue Squad Commander Tony Seal told the Eagle that representatives will be going around the county, door-to-door, in the coming weeks (beginning on or about Feb. 24) to offer special packages to people who would like to have professional photographs made of themselves or their families.
The annual event is an important fundraiser for the Squad with a portion of sales going toward buying new equipment and to support the ongoing work of the agency, and Seal asked that everyone who can afford to do so to please participate.
“When you’re small like we are, every person who takes part in this helps, and we surely do appreciate and thank everyone who supports us in this fundraiser,” Seal said.
Commander Seal said that if volunteers happen to miss knocking on anyone’s door, they can call him at 423-300-7751 for more information.
Dates, times and a location where photos will be made will be announced later.
