ROGERSVILLE — The person who has been doing “burn outs” and “doughnuts” on the newly-paved parking lot of Spires Chapel Baptist Church is being sought and, when found, could face criminal prosecution or have to pay out of his/her pocket to have the lot re-surfaced.
A report filed by by Deputy B. Zion on April 28, 2020, indicated that the church’s pastor called to ask that a deputy respond to the location at 2062 Hwy. 70 North.
The pastor told the deputy that the suspect vehicle is a small, black-colored car with a red hood and white fender. The exact make, model and registration were not known at the time but the pastor said that video evidence exists and that once the file is reviewed, a tag number may be visible.
The incidents have occurred several times in the last month, according to the pastor, “by the same suspect vehicle”, who added that, if the person is located and identified, “the leadership of the church would, if possible, seek restitution through criminal charges and/or seek civil liabilities to have the parking lot area resurfaced”.
The most recent incident reportedly happened around 1 p.m. on April 27.
Persons who may have seen that vehicle in the parking lot, or who can identify the vehicle and/or its driver, are asked to contact the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.