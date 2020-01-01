Understaffed dispatch center is point of contention at heated 911 board meeting

During December’s contentious 911 board meeting, there was much confusion surrounding board rules governing the hiring of new 911 Dispatch employees.
Board member David Good told the board that the Personnel Committee, of which he is a part, voted in favor of a hiring freeze at their last meeting in efforts to save money.
Because 911 Dispatch Director Gay Murrell recently filled two positions, Good accused her of insubordination.
“In the personnel committee, we sat in here and voted to put a freeze on hiring,” Good told the board. “Why did we even vote then?”
“I had to fill positions,” Murrell replied. “You’re fussing about your overtime. If I have to work these people and pay them overtime, you’re paying an astronomical amount of money and wearing your full-time employees out.”
Murrell explained that, when one full-time employee recently quit, one of her part-time employees moved up to fill the full-time position. She then hired a new employee to fill the vacated part-time position.
“Who gave you the authority to hire them?” Good asked of Murrell.
“No one — I did,” she replied.
“So, you’re insubordinate again?” Good asked.
“No sir, I followed my contract.”
However, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson later asked the board, “when you brought up the hiring freeze in the personnel committee meeting, that’s for additional employees, right?”
Good agreed.
“So, if she’s got an opening to fill, you need to fill that position to keep from paying overtime,” Lawson continued.
“Was the new employee hired as an opening?” Herrell asked Murrell to clarify.
“Yes, she was hired as an opening,” Murrell replied. “She took her (the employee who moved from part-time to full-time) place.”
Understaffing could affect insurance rates
Murrell went on to explain that, even after the most recent hires, she is still short a full-time employee and several part-time employees.
She currently has one part-time employee but explained that she needs two more.
“I talked to the ISO (Insurance Service Office) guy, and if the rating goes up, it’s going to affect all taxpayers in the county,” board member Tony Fugate said. “We’re operating with two dispatchers. If you look at call volume and ISO, we need three dispatchers (at a time).”
The ISO scores individual fire departments based on their ability to offer fire protection. This score is then used to determine numerous things, with one being the cost of insurance for first responders.
This rating is based on multiple criteria and can fluctuate based on something as simple as the number of fire hydrants in the area serviced by a fire department—or the time it takes for a local dispatcher to answer an emergency call.
ISO ratings range from 1 to 10, with 10 representing a government entity with no fire protection at all.
“Approximately 30 percent of the ISO rating is based on communication,” Fugate added.
So, if the Hawkins Co. 911 Dispatch Center is understaffed and takes longer than necessary to answer an emergency call, the county’s ISO rating could go up and result in higher insurance costs for its workers.
Two dispatchers is not enough for an emergency
“What we need per shift is 5.45 people,” Murrell added. “But, I’m not asking for five people — I’m asking for three per shift and for one of those people per shift to be part-time.”
“Just like the other day, when we had the explosion at Holliston Mills, had I not been here and it had just been two (dispatchers), how could two people handle that?” a dispatcher sitting in the audience asked the board. “It took all three of us to do it. We were contacting the railroad, and we were trying to get shelters set up. That kind of thing could happen at night.”
The employee was referencing a large chemical fire that took place at Church Hill’s Holliston Mills manufacturing plant around 1 p.m. on Nov. 21. The fire drew assistance from multiple area emergency areas including Kingsport HAZ-MAT, and everyone within a half-mile radius of the plant was evacuated.
“It’s not like it was back when we first started in ’93 and, at 10 p.m., the streets rolled up and everything was quiet,” Murrell added.
In the end, the board agreed to allow Murrell to replace any positions that may be vacated in the near future; however, the hiring freeze was kept in place in regard to any new employees “until the personnel committee can meet again” as Good explained.
