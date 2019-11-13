ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School’s Navy Jr. Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets recently netted 2,150 pounds of food for the holidays as their annual effort to collect needed food items for the local food pantry this year. Each year, cadets do a food drive just before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when some county residents seem to have a higher than usual time of need. Of One Accord says that this food will be added to other food items to serve more than 250 families this year.
