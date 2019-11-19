ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville’s branch of Cricket Wireless is now open and ready to help you save money on your cell phone plan.
They also recently joined the Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, which was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting on Nov. 15.
“Cricket takes great pride in the fact that we are a low-cost alternative to some of the big guys,” said District Manager Eric Smith. “We definitely can save a lot of people money.”
“We’re here for the town, and we’re here for everybody,” Area Sales Manager Miles Russell added. “Customer service is a key point for us.”
Smith also explained that Cricket’s plans are designed to be affordable and easy to understand.
For example, Cricket Wireless does not require users to enter into a contract as other wireless carriers do. So, you can try their service for a month or two and leave if you are not satisfied.
“We have nation-wide coverage, so it’s not like you go to Kentucky or Georgia and become limited on your service,” Smith said.
He also claimed that there are data plans to fit everybody’s needs and budget, with one of their most popular plans offering four lines of unlimited high-speed data access for a total of $100 per month. This plan also offers a free phone if you are coming from select other providers.
A full list of Cricket’s data plans can be found at https://www.cricketwireless.com/.
“We have almost every phone that you can imagine — from the simplest to the latest and most groundbreaking technology,” Smith added.
As a thank-you to their customers, Cricket is also offering a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
“We’re very passionate about doing things for the community,” Sales Advocate Amanda Hunt added.
A total of two full Thanksgiving dinners will be given away to two separate winners. Each winner will receive a turkey as well as several sides and desserts.
Anyone who comes into the store and activates or upgrades a line between Nov. 16 and Nov. 25 will receive a ticket and be entered into the drawing that will take place on Nov. 26.
Customers also have a chance for a second ticket if they purchase certain add-on features when activating or upgrading a line.
The winners must present their tickets in order to claim their prizes.
For more information on Cricket Wireless or the Thanksgiving giveaway, stop by Cricket’s new office at 4310 Highway 66 South, Suite B or call (423)-293-0898.
