I am responding to the recent letter, “Nice to be safe, more important to be free”.
I will try to be brief and to my point.
Safety and freedom are not mutually exclusive. Those people who feel their freedom is being compromised should “feel free” to engage in whatever activities they desire. The fact that one could not just pop-in to the local store of choice only means that those stores chose to …. Be safe.
Mr. Dooley’s example that this situation is comparable to the dangers of driving … hey, we DO give up some freedom even with that activity. Most people MUST go through Driver’s Ed and then a year of supervised driving, and then a license and insurance and then … suffer the lack of “freedom” if in an accident, drive while intoxicated, etc.
This insistence that rights are being compromised means that one does not believe in a sense of community … National community, local community, and even (yikes) global community. My experience is that Americans are very caring individuals and very giving in difficult times.
We are ALL distressed at the impact this has had on our economy. ALL of us. Simultaneously, most of us are concerned about our own health, the health of our family and loved ones. This means that we are not isolationists . That we recognize that with privilege comes responsibility. In this case, the responsible thing is to BE RESPONSIBLE!
So, if folks could just go on in to whatever factory or office or other job and have no concern about their own well-being and certainly not their co-workers, I wonder how long it would take before the virus swept through the place and eliminated that freedom. We are already seeing this in the meat-packing industry. Talk about a domino effect.
But … you know … bless your heart. Just be blessed six feet away from me.
Linda Bertani
