Jan. 25
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY: MEET AND GREET with Dr. Manny Sethi (candidate for U.S. Senator), at the Hawkins Co. Republican Headquarters, 110 Church St., Rogersville, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
SINGING: with The English Family, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome! Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
Jan. 28
THE HAWKINS CO GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 1
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., at 4:00 p.m. Served with lots of traditional sides, a large variety of homemade desserts, and drinks. Music by Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 9
SINGING: with The English Family, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
Feb. 11
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY SPAGHETTI SUPPER/MEET AND GREET at Occasions on the Square, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Meet and greet with all candidates for 2020 Elections. $12 per person. Menu includes: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, dessert and drink.
Feb. 24
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Feb. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
March 8
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
March 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
March 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
April 5
SINGING: with Cross Roads, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
April 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER: hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party. Time/Location to be announced.
April 14
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
April 20
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., at 12:00 p.m.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
May 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIAN FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
May 12
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
May 17
SINGING: with Grafter In, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
June 9
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
June 14
SINGING: with The Hendricks, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
July 14
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
July 19
SINGING: with Locust Ridge Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
August 9
HOMECOMING/SINGING: with Ray Ball, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
August 11
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
September 8
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
September 13
SINGING: with Brain Burchfield, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
October 11
SINGING: with Friendly View Trio, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
October 13
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
November 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
November 22
SINGING: with Mike Gibson Family, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
December 8
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
January 12
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
