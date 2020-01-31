ROGERSVILLE — Political and legislative topics from local to state to national will be on the agenda Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce sponsors its annual Legislative Breakfast.
The 9 a.m., event will be held at the Charles Fuller/Hawkins Co. Education Training Center (bus shop) located at 1722 East Main Street.
Invited guests include U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, and state legislators, Sen. Frank Niceley and Rep. Gary Hicks.
With 2020 being a major election year, nationally, it is expected that candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats may also be in attendance.
Both Congressman Roe and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander are retiring at the end of their current terms, leaving both of those seats up for grabs in 2020.
Municipal and county leaders from across Hawkins County will also be in attendance.
• U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, who represents the First Congressional District of Tennessee, which includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson, and Sevier counties. Cong. Roe is Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Additionally, he serves on the House Education and Workforce Committee.
As a physician, Cong. Roe has become an active player in the effort to reform our nation’s health care system. He is the co-chair of the House GOP Doctors Caucus and a member of the Health Caucus.
He has attended every Breakfast the Chamber has hosted since he was elected in 2008, with the exception of the year his wife passed away.
Roe is retiring as Congressman at the end of his current term, so this will be the last opportunity to hear him speak at the event.
“He has been a wonderful Congressman for the First Congressional District of Tennessee and especially Hawkins County,” the Chamber said. “He has a true servant heart and will be greatly missed.”
• State Senator Frank Niceley represents the Eighth District, which includes Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, and Union Counties.
He is a senate a member of the 110th General Assemblies. He also served in the House of the 96th, 97th, 104th through 110th General Assemblies.
Sen. Niceley is 1st Vice-Chair, Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee; 2nd Vice-Chair, Senate Transportation and Safety Committee; and a Member, Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
• State Representative Gary Hicks represents Ninth District, which includes Hancock and Hawkins County.
He has served as a House Member of the 109rd and 110th General Assemblies. Rep. Hicks is serving on the House Finance, Ways and Means, the House, Health and Human Resources Committee and is a member of the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee and House Finance, Ways and Means Study Subcommittee.
Federal and State elected officials will be giving an update on legislative issues that will affect Hawkins County in the 2020 Legislative sessions of their respective chambers.
Tickets for this event are $12 each. Seating is limited and tickets may not be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office or from any Chamber Board member.
For additional information please contact the Chamber at 423-272-2186.
