Aug. 3

HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Music by Twin Springs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 5

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.

Aug. 6

APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.

Aug. 8

ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, breakfast beginning at 6:00 a.m. Rolax Jones will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Aug. 9

SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Aug. 10

LISTENING HEARTS MOMS: at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com,

Aug. 11

HOMECOMING/SINGING: with Locust Ridge, West View Baptist Church, at 10:30 a.m.

HOMECOMING: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd. Service starts at 10:00 a.m., lunch will follow. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!

Aug. 12

NORTHEAST REGIONAL HEALTH COUNCIL: Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office, 185 Treasure Lane, Johnson City, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Agenda items include: Frontier Health-Access to Behavioral Health Services. Open to the public.

Aug. 13

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

Aug. 16

BABY SHOWER: at the Hawkins County Health Dept., 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Honoring all Pregnant Women, New Moms & Breastfeeding Moms.

Aug. 17

2nd ANNUAL KELLY CRITTENDEN MEMORIAL BLUEGRASS BBQ: Cherokee Park, Morristown, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Aug. 18

CARPENTER REUNION: families of John and Ann, at the Rescue Squad Building, eating begins at 1:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish.

HORNE/HORN REUNION: Eastman Shelter #9, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Bring covered dishes and drinks, as well as old pictures.

SPECIAL SINGING: with the Lawson Family, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., is beginning at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!

Aug. 19

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 25

GUEST SINGERS: One Purpose, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!

Aug. 27

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.

COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 1

ANCIENT SOUNDS CELTIC & APPALACHIAN OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Sept. 7

HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.

Sept. 8

SINGING: with Brian Burchfield, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.

FIELDS, WILLIAMS, MAYO, HORTON REUNION: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter #10, beginning at 12:00 p.m. For more information call (423) 272-2755 or email edalvis2000@yahoo.com.

Sept. 9

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 10

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 13

SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 14

BAYS MOUNTAIN 15 MILE TRAIL RACE: Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King & Queen Competition.

Sept. 16

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 24

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.

COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28

GRAY FAMILY REUNION: Laurel Run Park, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Lunch beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drink, and lawn chair. Come early, stay late.

Oct. 1

APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.

Oct. 7

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 8

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 11

SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 12

PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.

Oct. 21

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.

Oct. 29

COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 3

SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 4

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 5

APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.

Nov. 8

SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 12

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 18

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 26

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.

COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 2

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 3

APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.

Dec. 8

SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 10

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 13

SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 16

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 24

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.

Jan. 14

PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.

