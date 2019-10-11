AMIS COMMUNITY — The annual Native American Indian Gathering took place on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at the historic Thomas Amis Historic Site near Rogersville. Pictured are Jake Jacobs (right), who owns the Revolutionary War-era property, and Stonewolf (left), who is a direct descendant of Chief Dragging Canoe. More photos of other guests and visitors can be found inside this week’s issue.
