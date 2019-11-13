CHURCH HILL — Cadets of Volunteer High School NJROTC spent four days of their Fall Break in Pensacola, Florida.
We traveled on Monday, October 7, 2019, arriving late in the afternoon at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. When we arrived, we had a pizza dinner and prepared for the activities planned for the next day.
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, our day started off with a good breakfast at the on base Dining Hall. Then we got on the bus and made our way to the Naval Aviation Museum where we saw all the aircrafts and learned about the history of the military branches. We spent a large part of our day there, enjoying all of the displays offered in the museum, while taking a picnic lunch halfway through the day. Following the Naval Aviation Museum, we loaded the bus to depart to the Cryptologic Museum. There we learned about how secret messages were sent, what role women played in the military, communication devices, and many more interesting facts. We ended the night with dinner at the Dining Hall.
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, After breakfast, we observed colors and chatted to a few of the Sailors and Marines then we loaded the bus and made our way to the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum. At the lighthouse, half of us made their way on the long 177 step climb to the top while the other half went and explored the museum and gift shop. After some time, the groups switched so all of us had a chance to explore everything to be seen. We then went back and changed into swim gear for the beach. When we got to the beach, we ate some lunch, swam, played, and had fun . After the beach, we had dinner and then finished our night at the lighthouse to see it lit up at dark.
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, we all packed up our gear and loaded the bus for the long drive back to Church Hill, Tennessee.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing Cadets opportunities that await upon completion of High School. Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes.
Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they chose to enlist.
