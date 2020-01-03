ROGERSVILLE — A traffic stop Friday, Dec. 27, that started out to be a routine seat belt violation quickly resulted in the arrest of three people on a variety of other charges.
Reports by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter indicated that he pulled over a 2004 Toyota Camry at Netherland Inn Road and River Watch Circle and made contact with the driver, Gary Bowling, age and address not listed, and three passengers, who identified themselves as Trevor Coy Nelms, 30, of Cypress Road, Mount Carmel, Kaylee Elaine Klutz, 20, of Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, and Steven Eaton, age and address not listed.
Nelms, who was riding in the front passenger seat, told Winter that he was not wearing a seat belt because it was “messed up”.
The man who identified himself as Eaton was later positively identified as Jacob Pifer, whom an NCIC check through Central Dispatch revealed had an active warrant against him out of Sullivan County.
Dep. Winter removed three suspects from the car and placed them in custody.
At that point, Klutz admitted to having in her bra four white pills (determined to be hydrocodone), which she handed over to the deputy.
A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic tube in the passenger-side floorboard where Nelms was sitting, containing approximately .4 grams of methamphetamine and a partial white pill believed to be hydrocodone. Two cut straws were found under the seat of Pifer.
Nelms was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance (meth), and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Klutz was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear.
Pifer was cited for criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to a severely infected leg wound, he was taken to a local hospital.
