SNEEDVILLE — A local church told a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy this week that when members checked their bank account recently, they discovered that $12,000 was missing.
Deputy Hunter Lamons said in his report that he was dispatched on Nov. 27, 2019, to Pond Hill Church, located at 211 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, to meet with a complainant about the missing funds.
The spokesperson for the church told Lamons that, about a year ago, the church had dismissed their pastor and clerk, and also dismissed services and shut down not long after that due to the mountainslide that closed the main road across Clinch Mountain.
In October, the church had attempted to pay for some lawn work that had been done and found that the money was gone from its bank account.
According to the complainant, records showed that approximately half of the money had been donated to Kingswood Home for Children and the other $6,000 to the Shriners, about the same time that the former pastor was dismissed.
The complainant told the deputy that he had been given permission to file the report by a deacon of the church.
At the present time, the report stated, the whereabouts of the former pastor and clerk are unknown.
