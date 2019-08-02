Fall is here ... well, almost!
And in Tennessee that means ... IT’S TIME FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!
Can I get an amen on that??
From the Hancock Co. High School Indians, to the Vols, to the Tennessee Titans, from one corner of the state to the other, it’s just about time, y’all, and I for one am ready for it.
The Eagle is pleased to tell you that for the 2019 season, we will have a reporter/photographer at home games of the HCHS Indians, and will cover as many of their “away” games as we can possibly fit in.
During the upcoming football season, you can look to the Eagle for color photos, game summaries, and previews of the next scheduled games in our print and online editions.
High school football in small towns is always a ton of fun.
I know. I’ve covered those games myself for more four decades now, and have stood under those “Friday night lights” experiencing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat on hot and muggy southern nights with mosquitoes so big you’d think they were about to carry you away, to games with cold winds, miserable rain or sleet falling, and temperatures hovering around freezing.
Our ready, willing and able sports correspondent, Randy Ball, will be on hand for most of the HCHS games, and when he can’t, I will be there.
Hometown football games unite a community in a way that few other events can do.
People will endure unbelievable heat, cold, rain, snow, and travel great distances to cheer on their home team.
And that’s awesome.
It brings us together, despite any personal differences we may have, because we can all rally ‘round the “home team” as one community of friends and family.
As an added plus, the Eagle will include a popular feature this season that we have done for several years in our sister paper, the Rogersville Review ... our popular weekly FOOTBALL FEVER CONTEST.
Each week, we will publish a list of 10 games for that upcoming weekend.
Readers can clip the form from the paper, pick your guesses for winners, and drop off the form at a local participating sponsor before the weekly deadline.
There is no cost to enter, and you can enter as many times as you like (you just have to use an original form that is clipped from a copy of The Eagle ... NO photocopies accepted). Entries may also not be emailed or faxed.
Each week, you will have a list of several area high school contests, along with college and pro games through the season.
The reader with the most correct “picks” for the week will be the winner. Ties will be broken by a “blind draw”.
If any teams get into the post-season playoffs, the contest will be extended until all playoffs are concluded.
One weekly winner will walk away with $25 in cash.
A list of local sponsors, rules, and drop-off locations will be printed in the Aug. 16 issue of The Eagle, with the contest starting the following week with games scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 23-25.
(By the way, if you or your business or other organization would like to become a sponsor, call or email me ASAP for details.)
And, speaking of high school football, do any of you readers have photos of football teams, players, action shots from games played in the past that you would like to share? Or, any special “football-related” memories?
It will be fun to take a look back at some of the earlier Hancock Co. High teams, so, if you can, scan your photos, and send them by email to:
Be sure to include as much information as you can, such as the year, players names (if you have them), and any other details you’d like to include. If you need us to scan the photos for you, call me at 423-754-0312 or email me at that address and we will make arrangements to get ‘er done.
In addition to football, the Eagle will also be providing game coverage throughout the school year for other sports at Hancock Co. High, too, so please help us spread the word ... tell your friends, family members, and social media contacts, and encourage them to buy the paper, and encourage local businesses whom you shop with to support the Eagle as we try our best to being you sports coverage that is second to none.
In closing, I’d just like to again say a personal THANK YOU to all of the good folks of Hancock County who have welcomed me, our staff, and a new weekly newspaper to your community.
With your support, we will grow and add more pages, more coverage, and be a publication that you can look to with pride and say, “the Eagle is MY newspaper!”
I might add that, we may be many things but mind readers and psychics we ain’t, so PLEASE let us know if there is an event or happening in Hancock County that you want to see in the Eagle. We cannot print it if we don’t know about it. Encourage local schools, organizations, churches and others to submit their information, and please, go to our Facebook page and “like” us.
God bless you and please contact me anytime I or this newspaper can be of service to you, your school, your church, business, Veterans, youth, seniors, civic group, or governmental agency.
We are here for you, Hancock County!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.