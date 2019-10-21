MORRISTOWN — Robyn Willmann, of Sneedville, will be exhibiting at the 44th Annual Mountain Makins Festival at Rose Center in downtown Morristown. This year’s festival takes place on October 26-27.
Willmann has been participating in the festival for over 20 years. She returns with her unique jewelry creations made from antique silverware, found objects, natural stone, glass, and wood; and with her unique “tree chimes”, made from found objects.
Also returning to the festival this year is Mooresburg resident David Hansard. David makes beautiful turned wood pieces. He began woodturning in 1995 under the instruction of Rick Murray of Erwin, TN. A native of Morristown, David uses local hardwoods in his creations. David will be demonstrating his craft both days.
Also from Mooresburg, Rebecca Willis, returns to the festival with her delightful and whimsical topiary craft. Willis uses hand-bent wire welded forms filled with green moss gathered from our lovely mountains, then fishes each piece with a variety of succulent and sedum plants.
Shaking things up at the festival this year are Rogersville dance troupe, Heartbeat Rhythm. Also dancing this year is Church Hill troupe, Tennessee Hoedowners.
Rose Center is Morristown’s signature landmark and the Mountain Makins Festival is its largest event of the year. Named “2016 Best Festival” by the Southeast Events & Festivals Association, the festival features 60 or more juried artists and craft makers, who will have their work for sale in the building and on the grounds. Storytellers, and demonstrators of traditional mountain crafts will be adding to the fun both days. Live music in a variety of styles will be performed from two stages throughout the weekend. Area dance groups will also perform both Saturday and Sunday. Games, crafts and activities especially for children are a favorite part of the festivities.
The Mountain Makins Festival is open Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult or $10 for a 2-day pass. Children 6 - 12 years of age are $1, and children younger than 6 are free.
The festival is held in the building and on the grounds of Rose Center, located at 442 W. 2nd North Street in Morristown. More information about the Mountain Makins Festival is available at Rose Center, 423-581-4330, or www.rosecenter.org/mountain-makins.
