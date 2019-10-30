(NOTE TO READERS: The Eagle will gladly list any upcoming non-profit event for governmental agencies, schools, churches, fire departments, civic groups, senior citizens groups, etc. All you have to do is send us the details -- such as date, time, place, description of event, who is sponsoring, and a contact phone number or email address where readers can get more information. Send to: hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com. THERE IS NO COST FOR THIS SERVICE! -- Tommy)
THROUGH NOV. 8
BOOK SALE: Hancock Co. Public Library, 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.)
NOV. 2
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, 9 a.m. Registration at 8 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
FALL RABIES CLINICS – 8:30-9 a.m., Kyles Ford Trading Post; 9:30-10 a.m., Clinch River Market; and 11-11:30 a.m., Martin’s Grocery, Mulberry Gap. Cost $14 per animal for one-year vaccination. Dr. David Hammett, DVM, All Creatures Mobile Veterinary Services.
NOV. 10
MEN'S CHILI COOK-OFF, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 6 p.m.
NOV. 12
THE HANCOCK CO. HEALTH COUNCIL will meet Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Hancock Co. Health Department conference room, located at 178 Willow Street, Sneedville.
BINGO FUNDRAISER for the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, 6 p.m., old High School building, Sneedville. Concessions will be available.
NOV. 19
FREE FLU SHOTS at First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1359 Main St., Sneedville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
