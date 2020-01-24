Joshua appointed a man from each tribe of Israel to take a large stone from the middle of the Jordan River and carry it to their Gilgal campsite. He made a monument from those twelve rocks and proclaimed, “In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean?’ tell them that the flow of Jordan was cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. These stones are to be a memorial to the people of Israel forever” (Joshua 4:6-7).
Large stones were commonly used to make pillars or memorials to remind people and future generations of what had happened at that place. Jacob set up a few pillars: at Bethel to memorialize his meeting with God (Genesis 28:18-19), to represent a covenant witness between Laban and himself (Genesis 31:44-46), and to acknowledge Rachel’s burial place (Genesis 35:20). Joshua’s first memorial was for remembering their crossing the Jordan, and the second served as a covenant witness between the Israelites and God (Joshua 24:26-27). Samuel also set up a stone in recognition of the Lord’s protection (1 Samuel 7:10-12).
The Israelites used markers as memorials, to remind them of what God had done for them. They also served as an educational tool for the next generations. I used to wonder how the Israelites could forget what the Lord accomplished for them as they crossed the Red Sea, until I realized how easy it is to develop spiritual amnesia.
We also need reminders of what has happened in history and to remember how much God loves us and has accomplished for us. If we never talk about our supernatural occurrences, then the next generation grows up without hearing and learning about God’s continuing power, love, and goodness. The psalmist David repeatedly wrote about remembering what the Lord has done and telling others so that the next generations may learn (Psalm 66:16; 71:17-18; 73:28; 78:3-4).
Today, people journal to record their special events while others use modern technology--cameras, videos, and the Internet--to share immediately with others. Even calendars and daily planners mark holidays to help us remember them. Besides honoring certain individuals’ accomplishments, monuments have been created for the purpose of remembering historical events--good or bad. Washington, DC is home to the Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Vietnam, and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, and more.
Some local monuments have recently been torn down because they “offended” someone. Liberal officials have called to remove Civil War statues and monuments, trying to be politically correct. Atheists have been successful in getting Ten Commandments monuments removed from places all over America. (Why are they bothered if they don’t believe God exists?) Our previous president had references to God eliminated from certain monuments in the Capitol. Thankfully, the Bible has survived all attempts of elimination since it was formed (Matthew 24:35).
When believers make Jesus Christ their personal Lord and Savior, baptism or some type of ceremony is usually performed to acknowledge their spiritual commitment. They mark the occasion with a symbolic action. Births, graduations, marriages, and other important events include a document as proof that something important occurred.
Unfortunately, humans tend to forget spiritual incidents like supernatural healings, provision, and protection. That’s why I advocate making a list of everything the Lord has done for you. Keep that list in your Bible so you can refer to it whenever you need encouragement. Notate events alongside Bible verses to remind yourself of how God proved that passage true in your life.
How many occasions of God’s goodness and answered prayers can you remember? He’ll remind you, if you ask Him. Are you recording events and dates, and telling others of your special spiritual moments? Do your children or other family members know how God has been active in your life? What is more significant than to help lead others (especially loved ones) to a deep and vibrant relationship with the Lord? It’s not too late to start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.