SNEEDVILLE — Questions about a short stretch of narrow, dusty, dirt-and-gravel road in the Seventh District dominated much of the Oct. 14, 2019 meeting of the Hancock Co. Commission.
Siblings Tammy Johnson and Johnny King appeared before the commission for the second month concerning Barnett Hollow Road, on which their mother and two other families call home.
The matter was tabled at the September meeting due to the absence of Road Superintendent Henry Shockley.
At the Sept. 9 meeting, Johnson told the board that she could not understand why the road has not been paved, or, at the very least, had “chat” rock and tar applied to it.
“Its been that way since back when Clem (Seal) was in office,” she said at the September meeting. “It seems like they’ve got plenty of money to do blacktopping with everywhere else.”
Johnson said her mother, now 72, has “eaten dust all her life” while living on Barnett Hollow Road.
A member of the Commission said that while the board can recommend to Shockley that the road be chatted, it has no authority to order him to do so.
“He has his own budget,” the commissioner said.
Johnson said she had not spoken personally to Shockley but had talked to former Superintendent Seal.
“It’s been this way for years, they never would give you a reason why,” she said.
On Monday night, the two siblings were back, and looking for answers from Shockley.
“I’ve been re-tarring and chipping probably 15 roads this time,” Shockley said. “In the Seventh District, for instance, where she’s at, I’ve got a total of 16 roads that are graveled, still.”
Shockley and several commissioners named some of the still un-chipped roads.
When former Road Superintendent Seal was in office, she reiterated, her mother’s road was bypassed, “with no reasoning as to why the road wasn’t chatted”.
“I don’t understand that,” Johnson said. “I don’t understand who makes these decisions.”
‘Its a lot easier to maintain, for me, the way it is,” Shockley responded. “I can run a motor grader and spread gravel and that takes care of it.”
“But that doesn’t take care of the dust, Mr. Shockley, it don’t,” she said.
“No it doesn’t,” he admitted.
Shockley said the road isn’t prone to erosion and is so narrow that any additional work would require it to be widened.
He said that the amount of work that has to be done must be balanced with the amount of funding that the county receives each year from the state.
“Really, its based on our money,” he said.
“Why are you paving some of these roads, but I can’t get my mother’s road chatted?” she wanted to know.
Some roads, Shockley said, are so steep, “we can’t keep a roller on them when we patch”. Others are in such bad shape that it is a constant battle to just keep the holes patched, he said.
Eventually, she asked, will everyone’s road be paved?
“No,” Shockley responded. “We don’t have the money.”
“I don’t understand that,” Johnson said. “If you’re not going to do all the roads, don’t do a few.”
Shockley said he “goes first with the most travelled” roads, and then with those that are “easiest to maintain” based on his budget.
“Is there any point in time that you think you will have the money to do my mom’s road?” she asked.
To do that, he said, the road needs to be widened.
“You’re talking a year to settle when you widen it,” he said. “We’d have to go a mile, put underlayment down, then tar and chips.”
That would cost in the neighborhood of $80,000.
Johnson said she understands costs, but that if Shockley can spend $50,000 to chat one road, why can he not chat her mother’s road.
“I’ve not chatted any (new) roads since I’ve been in (office),” he said, “just re-chatted. I haven’t turned any gravel roads into chat roads.”
“My mom is a lifelong resident of Hancock County and she has paid taxes all her life, she deserves her road to be chatted just as much as the next person does,” Johnson said. “I want somebody to tell me why that is.”
“I can’t tar and chat every gravel road,” Shockley said.
Johnson then called for the Commission to vote as to whether Barnett Hollow Road should be chatted.
Regardless of how any vote turns out, Chairman Bobby Johnson said, the Commission has no authority to tell Shockley how to do his job, and that whether that road, or any road, is paved or chatted is still the Road Superintendent’s decision.
With a show of hands, commissioners approved adding such a straw-poll vote to their agenda.
Shockley said that his budget of about $1.6 to $1.7 million a year doesn’t allow nearly enough funds for maintaining every county road as they should be.
“You have to look at the maintenance and traffic part of it,” he said. “I just have so many people and so much money. The last three years have been wet. I’m not able to keep the holes patched.”
Johnson wasn’t satisfied, though, and said that the situation has been going on for years prior to Shockley’s taking office.
“You would think that by now that the county would have had enough money to chat everybody’s road in Hancock and Claiborne counties,” she said.
“You don’t understand how much it takes to maintain a road,” Shockley said. “The state is the only one that gives me money. I don’t get anything from the county.”
“We shouldn’t even have to be up here asking you,” Johnny King said. “You should have taken it on yourself without anyone having to come up here.”
“You’ve got to have the money to do it,” Shockley said.
“Well, you’ve got money to do a lot of other things,” King replied.
Shockley said that there are “a lot of other roads in worse shape” than Barnett Hollow Road.
After more discussion, in what Chairman Johnson called a “symbolic vote only”, the 13 commissioners present for the meeting voted “yes”, that they believe all roads that have not yet been chatted should be.
Shockley said that many of the county’s roads do not qualify for one penny of state funding because they have to meet certain requirements, such as, both ends of a county road must tie in to a state highway, or a road that qualifies for state highway funding.
Shockley said that state aid, for example, was used in paving 6.7 miles on Chinquapin Road. In that project, he said, the state paid for about $488,000, while the county’s portion came to about $50,000.
In other matters Monday evening the Commission:
• Discussed and approved Shockley’s monthly highway report.
• Discussed and approved Director of Schools Tony Seal’s quarterly report for the period of July through September.
• Discussed and approved routine school budget amendments.
Seal reported that the School System received an increase in its Niswonger Reading Funds, another $75,000 SPARK grant for use in the vocational department, money that allowed the system to hire two new School Resource Officers, and a $5,000 grant from CTE Carl Perkins Reserve funds.
“It’s new money but its all grant money,” Seal said.
• Discussed and approved Sheriff Brad Brewer’s report and subsequent budget amendments.
Brewer reported a total income for the month of $12,270.03, which included: $148 for Sheriff’s processing fees; $2,877.50 generated by the work-release program; $5,342 for commissary sales; a $12 refund; and a $390.40 insurance reimbursement for a patrol car that someone backed into; a $250 check from GovDeals.com; $75 in storage fees; $495 for confiscated vehicles; $450 for sexual offender registration fees; and $1,730.13 from GovDeals.com for the online sale of some surplus vehicles.
A $4,400 check was mailed directly to the County Mayor’s office in reimbursement for a patrol car that was involved in an accident.
“We were able to fix it for about $700 and he’s driving it today,” Brewer said, asking that the $4,400 into the “tires” line item in his budget.
Brewer also asked that the Commission put aside certain money realized from the sale of old surplus vehicles and from a $500 fee expected from a company now doing calendars for the Sheriff’s Office, into a fund that he can use at some point in the future to buy “one good vehicle”.
As Seal reported, the two new School Resource Officers will soon have cars to drive thanks to two old vehicles donated to the department by the Sheriff in Jefferson County.
One, a 2012 Dodge Charger, had a bad transmission and the other, a 2012mFord Explorer, a bad steering problem.
But thanks to a cooperative effort between DOS Seal, who helped with obtaining a transmission, Brewer said the faulty steering rack has been replaced and that Panther Creek Vol. Fire Department helped with some extra radios they had.
“Once I get the radios programmed and the cars ‘striped’ that will put your new SRO’s in two good vehicles,” he said.
The cars came with good tires, light bars, and prisoner cages.
A new K9 was purchased Friday and is now being trained in Morristown.
East Tennessee State University has agreed to send one officer to the police academy, plus buy their uniforms, with the possibility of two more, he said.
Brewer said his office has also received a $10,000 grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Council.
In another matter, Brewer told the commission that his office is in dire need of new AR-15 patrol rifles.
The sheriff said that he now has two government-issued M-16’s, two or three AR-15s that have been confiscated, and a smattering of other guns, but that many of his officers are having to use their own personal rifles of different calibers.
“I’d like to see if, somewhere in the near future, we could find some money to purchase those,” he said.
Not having good departmental firearms, he said, not only puts his officers and department in potential liability risks, but also could be life-threatening in the event that deputies were to become involved in a mass-shooting scenario where they needed to share ammunition.
“Every officer needs to be able to carry the same type of weapon and the same caliber ammo,” he said. “There have been some situations where we would have definitely been out-gunned if the need had arose. I’m not trying to overthink this, but this world is not gonna get better. If you have a school shooting, or you have something happen where you need everyone to respond, you need to have the equipment to do it with. God forbid if we ever had to call everyone in, that something were to happen at a school, I don’t want them to have to hunt for rifles.”
The department has 11 full-time and five part-time officers.
Brewer said he is checking on pricing and availability and would report back to the Commission at a later time.
“If you can help us that would be greatly appreciated,” he said. “It’s something that I am in need of.”
Director of Schools Tony Seal said that the school system had been paying an outside provider to bring a drug dog to the schools once a month. This year, he said, the schools have partnered with the Sheriff’s Office and are now paying the local office the amount they were previously paying an outside provider.
“Now, instead of him having a dog at each school once a month, he can have a dog there whenever he wants in about 15 minutes,” the sheriff said.
• Tabled until next meeting a Health Department report due to no one being present from that office.
• Discussed and approved the EMS report.
• Discussed and approved the JCED report.
Mayor Thomas Harrison thanked everyone who came to the ribbon cutting the week before at the Allied Dispatch Solutions call center, an event which was also attended by Gov. Bill Lee.
“They’ve got 54 people working there now, and the governor was impressed with what all we do there,” Harrison said.
• Discussed and approved routine budget amendments for other county departments.
• Voted to reappoint Sue Douglas and Kesha McFarland for second three-year terms on the Hancock Co. Library Board.
• Voted to approve newly appointed Audit Committee board member, John McDaniel.
• Voted to approve as notaries public Randy Moles and Austin Hicks.
• Commissioner Tommy Belcher asked that the Mayor look into getting information from other counties that have passed pro-Second Amendment resolutions.
Belcher said that someone in his district had approached him about the county opposing any ‘sanctuary county’ move, and to support the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.
“We know if the right people get into office, there won’t be much left of the Second Amendment,” he said. “A lot of counties in the state of Tennessee have already passed resolutions that say if the Federal government comes in and says ‘we want you to participate in finding out where the guns are’, we’re not going to help you. I’m not gonna tell you where mine are. They won’t get mine because I believe we have the right to bear arms.”
Belcher said he would like for Harrison to bring back drafts of what other counties have passed and bring it up for a vote.
Rep. Gary W. Hicks, Jr., who was present for the meeting, said that he would let the Commission do its work and would be glad to work to pass whatever act the board deems fit.
• It was reported that the American Legion is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Jubilee Project to provide free supplemental food to any veteran, widow of a veteran, and minor children of veterans outside of the veteran’s home.
Food distributions will be on the second Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Seal-Mathis school.
There are no income brackets that must be met and persons must register ahead of the distributions at the Jubilee Project by showing identification and some military record showing that the veteran was honorably discharged.
• Mayor Harrison reported that the county is working on Community Development Block Grant application for fire departments that, if successful, could provide up to $326,000 for much-needed equipment.
• Members of Hancock County’s fire departments returned $293 to the county at the Monday evening meeting of the Commission.
“We had requested money a couple of months ago for rope rescue training and when we only had 14 people in Hancock County Fire Departments to participate in training, and it didn’t meet the 20 that we needed to run the class, so we opened it up to other agencies,” a spokesperson said. “Those other agencies paid their portions so we’ve got $293 to return to the county. The training was excellent. Hopefully we will never have to make use of that training but if we do, we will be ready. Thank you all for allowing us to do this.”
