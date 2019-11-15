Veterans honored
Submitted photo

SNEEDVILLE — Sneedville United Methodist Church on Sunday honored Veterans who were present for the Nov. 10, 2019 worship service. Pictured from left to right: Crit Rasnic, U.S. Marines (ret.); Kent Columber, U.S. Navy (ret.); Michelle Perry U.S. Navy (ret.); Jim Parks,, U.S. Navy (ret.); Terry Cook, U.S. Army (ret.); and “Shorty” Godfriaux, U.S. Navy (ret.). Not pictured: Raymond Morris, U.S. Army (ret.), and Tom Henry, (U.S. Coast Guard (ret.).

